The Minnesota Timberwolves have popped up in a number of rumors for centers. The Timberwolves think they could use a defensive upgrade at the position next to Karl-Anthony Towns, whose offensive versatility would allow him to play power forward effectively. Could Deandre Ayton be an option for Minnesota? ESPN’s Brian Windhorst seems to think so […] The post Rumor: Timberwolves a ‘team to watch’ for Deandre Ayton amid efforts to help Karl-Anthony Towns appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO