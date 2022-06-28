Strawberry season begins

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers has appointed Cass Cousins as the new District Attorney for Portage County. Cousins comes to the position with a wealth of experience as a prosecutor, having served as the Assistant DA for the county from 2011-2018. During that time he helped to craft the county’s drug court and other diversion programs. Since leaving the DA’s office, he’s served as an assistant attorney general in the Criminal Litigation Unit of the Wisconsin Department of Justice. In this position, he prosecutes criminal offenses related to drug overdose deaths and complex drug trafficking conspiracies.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO