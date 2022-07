Click here to read the full article. Henry and Clare’s love story has come to a premature end: HBO has cancelled The Time Traveler’s Wife after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. The series, based Audrey Niffenegger’s novel of the same name, was adapted for television by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who), with David Nutter (Game of Thrones) directing all six episodes in the first season. It starred Theo James (Sanditon) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Henry and Clare, a couple whose relationship is tested by a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel. The June 19 season ender...

TV SERIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO