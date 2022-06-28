Atlantic City: Dîner en Blanc

On a perfect Summer night, June 25, 2022, the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk was the surprise location for the first ever New Jersey Le Dîner en Blanc. Tonight, organizers brought close to 2,600 guests to the oldest and longest boardwalk in the U.S. for an extraordinary evening in Atlantic...
I’m coming up on about one month of living here at the Jersey Shore, and to say it’s been absolutely amazing would be an understatement. Getting out here was no easy task though; between trying to find a place to live while also starting a new job and packing up our place in State College and finding a weekend to move, it was a logistical nightmare.
Many outsiders associate Wawa, the popular convenience store brand, with the state of New Jersey. The company is giving them yet another reason to do so with the opening of its newest Garden State store. Wawa opened a new location at 600 White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City on...
Don't you love The Food Network? Me, too. What I like even more is when I see a restaurant I have been to or have heard of being featured. It doesn't happen all the time, but it does happen. Here's proof. We put together a gallery of every South Jersey...
Cheesesteaks are a staple here in South Jersey. People are extremely opinionated regarding which places make the best ones. So, we asked you to tell us your favorite spot in South Jersey to grab a cheesesteak. The results are in! The first joint on the list is.... 5.) White House...
What started as a fundraiser for a local firehouse is now—24 years later—one of the preeminent barbecue competitions (and places to sample the cuisine) in the region. The New Jersey State Barbecue Championship—making its big comeback this year after it was scaled back in 2021 and didn’t happen at all in 2020—is set to feature 68 pitmasters vying for the top prize.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — SummerFest is cruising into Atlantic City this Friday in July. Many will be packing their bags and heading to the Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore this holiday weekend.
If you’re looking to feel that ocean breeze without sitting on the sand, at Atlantic City Cruises, you’ll get to take in the A.C. skyline while spending time out on the water.
There are a number of cruise options, including the morning skyline cruise. There’s also a dolphin-watching adventure.
CBS3 photojournalist Tom Gardiner takes you along for the ride in the video above.
If you think you know Atlantic City, think again — or, better yet, look again. This venerable seaside beauty attracts almost 27 million visitors a year, and, after the pandemic slowdown, its visitation numbers have increased by 17%. Casino revenue from in-person gambling increased slightly, but there were extraordinary gains from online and sports betting (the opening of sportsbooks was a boon) that pushed AC’s gross operating profit to $766.8 million in 2021, far surpassing the $117.5 million they made in 2020. There’s a new spirit in town, with remarkable developments at some of the classic hotels and a boom in nongaming amenities powered by imaginative entrepreneurs who believe in Atlantic City’s future. Visitors have that many more entertainment options on and off the boardwalk. And let’s not forget: There’s always that wide beach, which, as opposed to most other seaside resorts in New Jersey, is free.
MHS Lift Scholarship Fund recipients Emani Baines (center left) and Essence Holman (center right), both of Camden, proudly display Rowan University sweatshirts received in recognition of their full scholarships. Brothers Brett Levin (left) and Andy Levin (right) of MHS Lift established the fund in 2019. (Photo provided) Community Submitted Content.
The 44 years of Atlantic City’s legal-casino era has provided visitors with a plethora of excellent restaurants covering a wide variety of culinary outlets from steak houses and Asian outlets to burger joints, seafood vendors, Mexican and Italian rooms…you get the idea. But for reasons unknown, barbecue has never been much of a part of the gustatory conversation in AyCee’s gambling dens.
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a brand new exciting collaboration between two of the Philadelphia region's award-winning Black-owned businesses. Lokal Artisan Foods has teamed up with Cloud Cups to launch a line of French Toast Bites Gelato - now on the market in time for summer and ice cream month. The starting flavors are now available at five locations, delivery apps and festivals/fairs.
BRIDGETON, N.J. – The Cumberland County Legends committee has announced its honorees for their 12th annual Cumberland County Legends event to be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at Merghi’s Savoy in Vineland, according to a press release from CompleteCare Family Health Foundation. Legends will feature an evening complete...
It was a late summer afternoon and I drove a family member to the Wawa at English Creek and Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. As we were pulling out of our parking space, I drove away from the intersection and behind the store, headed to the road that can be found going away from the store and the opposite direction of the English Creek/Ocean Heights intersection.
This now Airbnb in South Jersey was rated as the weirdest listing on the website. If you’re looking to take a trip to Atlantic City, you can stay in this ginormous, wooden elephant Airbnb, which is nothing like I’ve ever seen before!. It’s located in Margate City, NJ,...
Here is a listing of Independence Day events happening around Camden County!. 6:00 pm – Parade starts on Clements Bridge Rd. & Atlantic Ave. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/BarringtonBorough/photos/pcb.10160274103843578/10160274103268578/. Magnolia:. 4:30 pm – Parade at the Donald E. Wilson Community Center. 5:30 pm – Independence Festival. Monday,...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks Saturday night at Penn’s Landing have been canceled due to potential inclement weather. Scattered thunderstorms could roll into the Philadelphia region.
Clear skies are anticipated in Philadelphia the next two days ahead of the Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America’s Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4.
If you’re still looking for a place to watch fireworks in the area, click here and check out our list.
South Carolina native, stand-up comedian, and funeral director Shuler King knew he was destined to be an entertainer at an early age. Comedy may be his passion but he doesn't want to let his chosen profession affect his family's funeral business, so he works there when he's not touring. He's had videos go viral worldwide making it clear that the future is very bright for this talented comic.
A new steakhouse has opened inside an Atlantic City casino. B Prime Steakhouse opened at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Thursday, June 23, replacing the Bobby Flay Steakhouse location. The steakhouse is located on the casino floor next to the BetMGM Sportsbook, and bills itself as a modern...
A new Wawa store is opening this week in South Jersey. The store opens on Thursday, June 30 at 600 White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City. To mark the occasion, Wawa will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with local officials, charity partners, customers and store associates.
Comments / 0