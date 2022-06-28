ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City: Dîner en Blanc

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a perfect Summer night, June 25, 2022, the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk was the surprise location for the first ever New Jersey Le Dîner en Blanc. Tonight, organizers brought close to 2,600 guests to the oldest and longest boardwalk in the U.S. for an extraordinary evening in Atlantic...

New Jersey 101.5

New steakhouse in Atlantic City, NJ puts you right in the middle of the action (Opinion)

I’m coming up on about one month of living here at the Jersey Shore, and to say it’s been absolutely amazing would be an understatement. Getting out here was no easy task though; between trying to find a place to live while also starting a new job and packing up our place in State College and finding a weekend to move, it was a logistical nightmare.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

NJ State Barbecue Championship in North Wildwood Is Quintessential Summer Festival

What started as a fundraiser for a local firehouse is now—24 years later—one of the preeminent barbecue competitions (and places to sample the cuisine) in the region. The New Jersey State Barbecue Championship—making its big comeback this year after it was scaled back in 2021 and didn’t happen at all in 2020—is set to feature 68 pitmasters vying for the top prize.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Catch The Ocean Breeze Without Sitting On Sand With Atlantic City Cruises

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — SummerFest is cruising into Atlantic City this Friday in July. Many will be packing their bags and heading to the Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore this holiday weekend. If you’re looking to feel that ocean breeze without sitting on the sand, at Atlantic City Cruises, you’ll get to take in the A.C. skyline while spending time out on the water. There are a number of cruise options, including the morning skyline cruise. There’s also a dolphin-watching adventure. CBS3 photojournalist Tom Gardiner takes you along for the ride in the video above.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Imaginative entrepreneurs not afraid to gamble on Atlantic City’s future

If you think you know Atlantic City, think again — or, better yet, look again. This venerable seaside beauty attracts almost 27 million visitors a year, and, after the pandemic slowdown, its visitation numbers have increased by 17%. Casino revenue from in-person gambling increased slightly, but there were extraordinary gains from online and sports betting (the opening of sportsbooks was a boon) that pushed AC’s gross operating profit to $766.8 million in 2021, far surpassing the $117.5 million they made in 2020. There’s a new spirit in town, with remarkable developments at some of the classic hotels and a boom in nongaming amenities powered by imaginative entrepreneurs who believe in Atlantic City’s future. Visitors have that many more entertainment options on and off the boardwalk. And let’s not forget: There’s always that wide beach, which, as opposed to most other seaside resorts in New Jersey, is free.
southjerseyobserver.com

MHS Lift Sending Two Camden Sisters to Rowan University Through Fourth-Annual Scholarship

MHS Lift Scholarship Fund recipients Emani Baines (center left) and Essence Holman (center right), both of Camden, proudly display Rowan University sweatshirts received in recognition of their full scholarships. Brothers Brett Levin (left) and Andy Levin (right) of MHS Lift established the fund in 2019. (Photo provided) Community Submitted Content.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
philadelphiaweekly.com

Finally, a casino eatery that’s serious about barbecue; Sebastian Maniscalco heads back to Borgata; Hard Rock books Beatles musical

The 44 years of Atlantic City’s legal-casino era has provided visitors with a plethora of excellent restaurants covering a wide variety of culinary outlets from steak houses and Asian outlets to burger joints, seafood vendors, Mexican and Italian rooms…you get the idea. But for reasons unknown, barbecue has never been much of a part of the gustatory conversation in AyCee’s gambling dens.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Two Black-Owned Businesses Team Up to Launch French Toast Bites Gelato

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a brand new exciting collaboration between two of the Philadelphia region's award-winning Black-owned businesses. Lokal Artisan Foods has teamed up with Cloud Cups to launch a line of French Toast Bites Gelato - now on the market in time for summer and ice cream month. The starting flavors are now available at five locations, delivery apps and festivals/fairs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
followsouthjersey.com

Three To Be Honored By Cumberland County Legends

BRIDGETON, N.J. – The Cumberland County Legends committee has announced its honorees for their 12th annual Cumberland County Legends event to be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at Merghi’s Savoy in Vineland, according to a press release from CompleteCare Family Health Foundation. Legends will feature an evening complete...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

The Biggest Lie Being Perpetrated in Egg Harbor Township

It was a late summer afternoon and I drove a family member to the Wawa at English Creek and Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. As we were pulling out of our parking space, I drove away from the intersection and behind the store, headed to the road that can be found going away from the store and the opposite direction of the English Creek/Ocean Heights intersection.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
camdencounty.com

Celebrate 4th of July in Camden County

Here is a listing of Independence Day events happening around Camden County!. 6:00 pm – Parade starts on Clements Bridge Rd. & Atlantic Ave. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/BarringtonBorough/photos/pcb.10160274103843578/10160274103268578/. Magnolia:. 4:30 pm – Parade at the Donald E. Wilson Community Center. 5:30 pm – Independence Festival. Monday,...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

US Army Band Concert, Fireworks Canceled At Penn’s Landing In Philadelphia Saturday Due To Pending Inclement Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks Saturday night at Penn’s Landing have been canceled due to potential inclement weather. Scattered thunderstorms could roll into the Philadelphia region. Clear skies are anticipated in Philadelphia the next two days ahead of the Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America’s Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4. If you’re still looking for a place to watch fireworks in the area, click here and check out our list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyfunguide.com

Special Event: Shuler King

South Carolina native, stand-up comedian, and funeral director Shuler King knew he was destined to be an entertainer at an early age. Comedy may be his passion but he doesn't want to let his chosen profession affect his family's funeral business, so he works there when he's not touring. He's had videos go viral worldwide making it clear that the future is very bright for this talented comic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Newest Wawa Opening In South Jersey

A new Wawa store is opening this week in South Jersey. The store opens on Thursday, June 30 at 600 White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City. To mark the occasion, Wawa will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with local officials, charity partners, customers and store associates.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ

