ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Venue For The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience Has Been Revealed

By Marie-Angèle Zoungrana
secretatlanta.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all lords and ladies, dukes, and debutantes, an extraordinary ball that will transport you to the stunning world of Bridgerton is coming to Atlanta this summer! Before your arrival, this historical venue will be fully transformed into Regency-era England. The experience will completely enchant you as you visit various immersive...

secretatlanta.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thetoptours.com

7 Hidden Gems Of Atlanta- The Best Kept Secrets (2022)

For travelers in the South, Atlanta is the most famous and favorite tourist destination any day. Newbies or 2nd, 3rd-time return travelers, have multiple attractions to visit. However, once you become repeated to a city, the charming ease down a little, making the experience usual and boring. And that is the time to explore the secret pathways and find the hidden gems. Atlanta’s best qualities are slightly more hidden from the public eyes. It takes a careful perspective and recommendations from the locals to visit the lesser-known spots.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Spend an evening at these 5 quintessential dive bars in Atlanta

Dive bars hold a special place in the hearts of Atlantans. They’re the neighborhood watering holes and the so-bad-it’s-good destinations that offer a break from pretense. They’re the places where expectations can be lowered in direct proportion to alcohol prices. Tucked into the folds of our city,...
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Top 8 Best Restaurants to Visit in Atlanta, Come Hungry!

Atlanta has changed over the years, and she's truly come into her own in the culinary scene, taking the farm-to-table movement to the next level. Restaurants like Miller Union and Restaurant Eugene are visiting farmer's markets regularly, fostering partnerships with local farmers, and meeting the demands of customers seeking the freshest of ingredients. But these aren't your grandma's meats and veggies; they sing with creativity, flavor, and boldness. It's time to build your Atlanta bucket list of gastronomic proportions. Dress up for an elegant night on the town at Cape Dutch, or come casual to Gunshow. Make a reservation (and deposit) at Staplehouse on the weekend, or shop the new Ponce City Market area during the week with a stop at Breeza Cucina. Hit up Hugh Acheson's Empire State South for a weekend brunch, or escape to Umi for a whirlwind romantic experience. Whatever your dining style, company, or location in the city, we've got something you'll love. Whatever you do, come hungry!
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

How Black-owned vegan restaurants in West End prefigured Atlanta’s passion for plants

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly is a longtime customer of Soul Vegetarian #1, where he’s particularly a fan of the roasted kalebone entree, a high-gluten dish that mimics meatloaf, and which he orders with two sides: vegan mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. A vegetarian all his life, Holly began patronizing the West End mainstay in 1995, during his sophomore year at Morehouse College—long before plant-based food became a citywide trend, and before recent development brought new interest to the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 free Atlanta date ideas you’ll actually enjoy

Who says a great date means emptying your wallet? There are several ways you and your date can have a great time together without spending a dime. Here are six free date ideas for your next rendezvous around the city:. Take a hike. Grab a pair of comfortable shoes, a...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Charlotte#Diamonds#Travel Info#What To Do#Local Life#Creative City#Dance Moves#Rent The Runway#Ga
thetoptours.com

7 Best Weekend Getaway Idea From Atlanta (2022)

What is the most relaxing feeling after working five days rigorously at the office? Well, heading out for a rejuvenating weekend. And when you are in Atlanta, there are endless weekend getaway options available around. From choosing the myriad of places in Georgia or steeping a little further and opting for spending weekends in North Carolina, options are truly endless. Within just a short 2 to 3 hours of drive, you will find yourself either breathing the fresh mountain air, sensing the cool sea breeze, or relaxing in some secluded village away from the city’s hustle and bustle.
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Atlanta Music Executive Chaka Zulu Shot In Atlanta

The label CEO and longtime Hip-Hop manager was wounded in a triple-shooting late Sunday night in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. Music executive Chaka Zulu was reportedly shot on Sunday night in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Zulu was shot alongside two other men around 11:35 PM at an undisclosed location on Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dogs available for adoption in Atlanta this week

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
AccessAtlanta

Dual-branded Margaritaville and Club Wyndham resort opens in downtown Atlanta

Residents and visitors to Atlanta can now “waste away in Margaritaville” thanks to Club Wyndham Atlanta, the city’s newest hotel, and its first timeshare. The 22-story dual-branded Margaritaville and Club Wyndham resort tower, located next to Downtown’s Ferris wheel at 155 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, officially opened last week. The structure overlooks the city’s main tourism district, offering guests views of the Georgia Aquarium, CNN Center, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Bank of America building, and even Stone Mountain.
ATLANTA, GA
reportwire.org

7 Crave-Worthy Vegan Restaurants in Atlanta

For anyone moving to a new city, familiarizing yourself with the local food scene is an essential part of making yourself feel at home. This is especially true if you’re a vegan, as some cities have limited options when it comes to vegan-friendly eateries. Luckily, living in Atlanta means plenty of delicious options to choose from. So if you’re vegan and are getting ready to rent an apartment in Atlanta or you already own a home in the city, be sure to check out some of the top vegan restaurants Atlanta has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This OTT Creamery In Atlanta Takes Ice Cream To The Next Level

Nestled in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn district is a real sweet treat. Sweet Stack Creamery is a self-proclaimed “odd but fun-inspired dessert bar” that’s stolen the hearts of many ATLiens. Offering so many tempting desserts, there’s handcrafted ice creams, as well as cookie and doughnut sandwiches to die for.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

7 Spectacular Atlanta Fireworks Displays To Enjoy For July 4th

If you’re ready to kick off the summer with a bang, then you should definitely head to one of the fabulous fireworks displays on offer this Independence Day weekend. From the largest Fourth of July fireworks show in the Southeast to a thrilling day at Six Flags Over Georgia, keep scrolling for some unmissable Fourth-spiration.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 lobster rolls you’ll love in Atlanta

For being so far from the ocean, Atlantans love their seafood. When the season permits, we flock toward the New England staple, the lobster roll. And why not? Sweet, fleshy lobster piled onto a toasted top-split bun. Sounds like heaven. As for what makes up the rest of that sandwich you’re about to inhale is a bit of a debate. Mayo vs. butter; how much spice and what part of the lobster you use all come into play when building a lobster roll.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy