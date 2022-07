If it seems that in recent years, the NFL has been injected with a strong infusion of young talent, that would be correct. It wasn’t too long ago there was a lot of concern from the media, and likely from the league office, about who would take over for the aging superstars of the league. Whether it be an actual shift to players being better sooner, or just improved marketing, the league has plenty of you players seemingly born for the spotlight and destined for greatness.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO