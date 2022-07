Severna Park United Methodist Church (SPUMC) had a busy June. The United Methodist Men presented their annual Man of the Year award, which is given to a man in the congregation who has contributed significantly to the ministry of the church through his commitment and service. This year’s recipient, Rob Smith, was especially deserving as his leadership of the tech team has made a huge impact over the last two years and enabled the church not only to do livestream worship but also to do it with growing and sustained excellence.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO