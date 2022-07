Colts WR Michael Pittman wants to elevate his game this season, cementing himself as a go-to option and being recognized as such. “I’m just trying to take that next step,” Pittman said, via 107.5 The Fan. “Last year I said I was going to double everything single category and I did that. This year, I want to build on that and become that definite receiver No. 1. Everybody has their own definition. I think I am that, I just need to prove that to other people.”

