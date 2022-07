The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have announced a new 13-year operational joint venture partnership which creates new player pathways and increased prize funds in the next phase of their fightback against LIV Golf.In an announcement coinciding with the opening press conferences at LIV’s first United States event in Portland this week, the two circuits announced a strengthening of their alliance which was first launched in November 2020.The aim is to counter LIV’s cash with a better competitive structure for players and from next year, the top 10 finishers on the season-ending DP World Tour rankings who are not...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO