Daphne, AL

James Peterson Named Academy’s 2022 Sport Artist of the Year, Painter

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of his colorful, contemporary style and dedication to personalizing paintings for athletes and inspirational entertainers, artist James Peterson has been named the United States Sports Academy’s Sport Artist of the Year in the Painter category. Peterson will be introduced to the public at the institution’s Awards of Sport program on...

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 sets through the years

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As News 5 launches a new set this week, Peter Albrecht looks at many of the old sets in WKRG history. Can you spot Max Goodman, Tommy Young, Jack Drees, Bob Grip, Curt Fonger, Bob Stuart, Kellie Jones, Meris Norman and more? News sets at WKRG in the early days were […]
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Emily Alise Tarlton & Frederick William Killion IV

June 11, 2022 // Ceremony at Sacred Heart Chapel // Reception at The Venue. Emily and Will met their freshmen year at McGill-Toolen Catholic High school. The two began dating their senior year and reconnected after college while Will was attending The University of Alabama School of Law and Emily was working at UAB Medical.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

The following information was provided by event organizers:. The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) dates have been set for July 15-17, 2022. The weigh station will be open 10:00am-7:00pm Friday and Saturday, and 10:00am-5:00pm Sunday. Traditionally, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo attracts over 3,800 anglers competing in 33 categories for over a half a million dollars in cash and prizes. In 2011, The ADSFR was proclaimed the largest fishing tournament in the world by Guinness World Records. ADSFR expects large crowds and a huge spectator turnout by continuing a full rodeo schedule of events including live music each day. The entertainment begins with the Captain T-Bones Liar’s Contest on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, followed by Trotline. The Joe Bullard Stage at the Rodeo site will function as the main stage for the Rodeo Weekend Music, with headliners of Velcro Pygmies on Friday Night and The Blackwater Brass Band on Saturday night. Fishing begins at 5:00am Friday, July 15th with the ceremonial cannon blast at the ADSFR site and concludes at 5:00pm Sunday, July 17th with a ceremonial cannon blast.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Where to watch the Blue Angels practice shows

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One of the best things about summer is that it’s Blue Angels Air Show season. The Blue Angels will fly over Pensacola Beach on July 9 for the Red, White & Blues Pensacola Beach Air Show. But did you know you can catch them in the skies over Pensacola most […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG

The Grand Bay Watermelon Festival headlines this 4th of July Weekend’s 5 Things To Do, brought to you by Mountain Dew

First up we have the 48th annual Grand Bay Watermelon Festival coming up this Sunday and Monday at the Odd Fellows Festival Park from 3-7pm on Sunday and 10am-6pm on Monday, all being capped off by Fireworks in celebration of the birth of our nation! There will be all types of entertainment for the entire family to enjoy as well, with food trucks and of course watermelon! So make sure you come on out to the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival!
GRAND BAY, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Spanish Fort, AL

Wouldn’t it be great to visit a new city that brings together tradition, history, culture, and nature?. These things and more await you in the small yet beautiful town of Spanish Fort in Alabama. Spanish Fort is the ‘City of Spirit,’ a progressive and friendly community situated on Mobile...
SPANISH FORT, AL
Kristen Walters

Famous Alabama seafood restaurant shutting down after 27 years

A famous Alabama seafood restaurant that has been a community staple for over 13 years recently announced that they would be closing their business. When a restaurant has been around for many years, it becomes more than just a place to eat. It becomes a part of the community, a meeting place for friends, and a source of comfort and nostalgia.
OBA

Orange Beach, Gulf Shores announce July 4 closings

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – In observance of Independence Day, non-essential city offices in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores will be closed on Monday, July 4. Trash and recycling will not be affected and all routes will run as normal in both cities. In Orange Beach, the...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores closures for July 4th Weekend

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WKRG) – In honor of July 4th, the city of Gulf Shores will close a number of facilities and alter the operating hours of others. The following businesses will be closed on Monday, July 4th. They will re-open for normal operating hours on Tuesday, July 5th: City administrative offices Thomas B. Norton […]
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Runaway teen girl missing out of Irvington

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, on June 25, 2022, Lauren Nadia King left the area of Home Avenue in Irvington, AL and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lauren Nadia King,...
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG

Tropic Falls indoor water park debut delayed at Owa

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The much-anticipated opening of that giant indoor water park at Owa in Foley has been delayed but, not for long. Construction has been underway for two years. Some minor delays are being blamed for the debut of Tropic Falls Indoor Water Park to be put on hold for just a while longer.
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Alabama police chief: Do not arm teachers

Teachers should focus on their jobs and not be bringing guns into schools, the police chief with the Spanish Fort Police Department said this week during a unique town hall-style meeting focused on school safety. Chief John Barber, who has headed up the Eastern Shore police agency since 2020, said...
SPANISH FORT, AL
US News and World Report

27 Top Things to Do in Mobile, Alabama

Situated on the Gulf Coast, Mobile is a city rich in culture, architecture and history. Visitors to this Alabama destination will find plenty to do, whether you want to learn about plantations and architecture of the antebellum South, experience the Creole culture and food, soak up the maritime history, or spend a day on the bay. If you're planning a trip to this port city, here are some of the top things to do in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL

