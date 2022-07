Phase 1 of the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot is complete, and the finalists are set to determine the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. The Phase 1 results were revealed Thursday on MLB Network. The leading vote-getter in each league -- Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the National League -- has received a spot in his team’s starting lineup at the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.

