Florida State

Florida’s loud music statute goes into effect July 1st

By Chris J.
floridainsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice Pulls Over Vehicle – FL Loud Music Statute – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Michael O’Keene. On July 1, a new Florida statute will go into effect making it illegal for anyone to have their radio turned up too loud while driving. According to...

floridainsider.com

South Florida Sun Sentinel

You can now get ticketed for excessive noise coming from your car. But will new Florida law be applied equally?

It’s an unsettling experience when you’re sitting at a sidewalk cafe, enjoying a meal or beverage, and someone in a car drives by, or stops at a nearby traffic light, with music so loud you can’t have a conversation. That’s part of the reason Florida passed the new loud music law, which went into effect Friday. The law says law enforcement officers can write a ticket if the music or other ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
click orlando

New Florida 'Purple Alert' now in effect. Here's who it is for

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Florida alert is now in effect Friday and aims to find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the new Purple Alert will be sent out for those who do not meet the criteria for the state’s Silver Alert. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on July 1, 2021, exactly one year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
TheHorse.com

More Strangles Cases in Florida

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

145 new laws go into effect in Florida July 1st, many will save you money

(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 269 bills this year, vetoed 11 and now 145 of the new laws are set to go into effect tomorrow, July 1st. That includes measures on abortion, gender identity instruction in public schools, grandparent visitation and Florida citrus. Plus, the $109.9 billion budget that contains a state gas tax exemption that takes place in October and several other sales tax holidays. The tax breaks will save Floridians a record $1.24 billion through the next fiscal year.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida's Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

A Breakdown of The New Laws Going Into Effect in Florida on July 1

Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days. The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1. To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Letter – Gay Marriage in Florida & Mayor Mutz

Justice Clarence Thomas has openly stated that the Supreme Court should reconsider contraception & gay marriage rulings. Clarence Thomas mentions Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell as examples of rulings that could be reconsidered. What does the US Code say about marriage?. 1 U.S. Code § 7 – Definition of “marriage” and...
LAKELAND, FL
wuwf.org

By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida

State numbers show that Florida had 33,382 abortions in a little more than the first five months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place. — Miami-Dade County: 5,795.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Miya's Law to Strengthen Renter Safety

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 898, designated as “Miya’s Law”, to strengthen residential tenant safety measures including requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours. The bill is named after Miya Marcano, a young woman and Orlando student who was tragically killed in her apartment in 2021 by a maintenance worker who entered her unit with an apartment key fob.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Driving with your music too loud? Starting Friday, Florida cops can ticket you for that

Police in the Sunshine State will be able to ticket drivers for playing music too loud from their cars starting on Friday. The law makes it a noncriminal traffic violation for any driver’s music to to be “[p]lainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle,” according to the legislation. Drivers will be dinged a fee of up to $114, according to nbcmiami.com. Some think the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Officials: Woman brought baby, stash of drugs to Florida prison visit

ARCADIA, Fla. — A 44-year-old Florida woman brought her infant grandchild along with a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit, officials said. But guards searching visitors at the DeSoto Correctional Institution on Sunday found nearly 100 grams of drugs during the jail's check-in process, sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

