ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

I Cannot Fully Vocalize My Excitement For The Barbie Movie After Seeing These New Pics Of Ryan Gosling And Margot Robbie

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJu15_0gOdLJEG00

Great news!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLjlN_0gOdLJEG00
Ericvega / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are new pictures of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mp3g_0gOdLJEG00
Ericvega / Getty Images/iStockphoto

I've said it like 37 times , but the Barbie movie is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated movies. I haven't been this excited about a movie since, like, House of Gucci .

#BARBIEJuly 21, 2023Only in theaters.

@wbpictures 04:00 PM - 15 Jun 2022

Last week, we got a look at Rodeo Barbie and Ken .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mavrh_0gOdLJEG00
Amco / BACKGRID

It was certainly a *look*... a *look* I was 1,000% here for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWIMs_0gOdLJEG00
Amco / BACKGRID

And now, we're getting a look at Roller Barbie and Ken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23h1x5_0gOdLJEG00
Ericvega / Getty Images/iStockphoto

I'm completely and totally here for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLJdG_0gOdLJEG00
Evga, Sxac / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

If you get it, you get it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZdEn_0gOdLJEG00
Evga, Sxac / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

This is what I expect from cinema.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zg3E_0gOdLJEG00
Evga, Sxac / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

I think I finally *get* how people feel about those Marvel movies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3by0OA_0gOdLJEG00
Sxac, Evga / Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

The attention to detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bdy6g_0gOdLJEG00
Evga, Sxac / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Their chemistry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xu2wH_0gOdLJEG00
Sxac, Evga / Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

They really nailed it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bnr1f_0gOdLJEG00
Evga, Sxac / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

So yeah, only another year to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZ8EI_0gOdLJEG00
Evga, Sxac / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Cheers and ciao!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0geg_0gOdLJEG00
Ericvega / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Justin Timberlake shares a rare photo of sons ... and they're just like dad

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his little protégés. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of his sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, who will turn 2 next month, sharing a piano bench. The brothers appear to be performing an adorable duet. “My two favorite melodies,” Timberlake...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Ryan Gosling
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images#Marvel Comics#House#Sxac
HOLAUSA

Demi Moore shares first photos with her new boyfriend Daniel Humm

Demi Moore is taking her romantic relationship to the next level, introducing her boyfriend Daniel Humm to her fans and followers on social media! The 59-year-old Hollywood star shared some special moments on Instagram with the 46-year-old Swiss chef and author. The actress posted the first photos with...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
shefinds

Wait 'Til You See Catherine Zeta-Jones' Dramatic Hair Transformation—Is That Even Her?!

Get ready to see Catherine Zeta-Jones as you’ve never, ever seen her! The 52-year-old actress has ditched her signature shiny brunette locks, and has gone for a crisp short blonde bob instead! We had to do a double take when we first saw the pap pictures of the Darling Buds of May actress that were released on Wednesday, June 1st, as she looked completely unrecognizable!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears Gets a Post-Wedding Haircut

Britney Spears is welcoming newly wed life with a new haircut. The singer posted a picture on Instagram lounging by the pool, and at first glance, you may not have noticed that she recently opted for a fresh hairstyle. If you take a closer look, however, you'd see that Spears's normally mid-back-length hair is now shoulder-length.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy