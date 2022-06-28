I Cannot Fully Vocalize My Excitement For The Barbie Movie After Seeing These New Pics Of Ryan Gosling And Margot Robbie

Related
Kardashian fans furious after viewing even more shocking new photos of Kim’s $5M Marilyn Monroe dress
KARDASHIAN fans have become furious after viewing more shocking photos of Kim's $5M Marilyn Monroe dress. Kim, 41, wore Monroe's historic gown, in which the actor famously sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy, at the 2022 Met Gala. The photos, posted on a Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!
Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
Justin Timberlake shares a rare photo of sons ... and they're just like dad
Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his little protégés. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of his sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, who will turn 2 next month, sharing a piano bench. The brothers appear to be performing an adorable duet. “My two favorite melodies,” Timberlake...
Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
Why People Are Walking Out of Kristen Stewart’s Controversial New Movie
Kristen Stewart generated positive reviews and landed a coveted Best Actress nomination at the 2022 Academy Awards after portraying Princess Diana in Spencer. However, her latest film — Crimes of the Future, directed by David Cronenberg — is proving to be a more controversial project. The horror movie...
Michelle Pfeiffer, 64, Rocks Black Midi Dress For Rare Red Carpet Appearance: Photos
Michelle Pfieffer made a rare — and completely breathtaking — red carpet appearance on Monday, June 20 for the Paramount+ UK launch! The Grease 2 beauty, 64, slayed in an elegant black midi dress with puff sleeves, and a wraparound waist design. She rocked matching black heels, along with simple gold hoop earrings, and wore her blonde hair long and wavy.
Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split
Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’
Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne And Knox Don't Want To See Angelina Jolie's Ex? Jennifer Aniston Recalled Divorce With Ad Astra Actor
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a messy court battle ever since they the Maleficent actress filed for divorce in September 2016. Though they are no longer together as a couple, the former lovebirds made it clear that they were not always at odds. In 2021, the...
Demi Moore shares first photos with her new boyfriend Daniel Humm
Demi Moore is taking her romantic relationship to the next level, introducing her boyfriend Daniel Humm to her fans and followers on social media! The 59-year-old Hollywood star shared some special moments on Instagram with the 46-year-old Swiss chef and author. The actress posted the first photos with...
Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger
What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
‘Cult Survivor’ Claire Headley Accuses ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ in New Post
Actress Claire Headley is speaking out against Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise and says that he has committed “crimes against humanity.” Headley, who says that she is a “cult survivor” on her Facebook account, made her comments in recent days. She and her husband Marc are former members of the Church of Scientology.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Wears Denim Shorts While Shopping With Friends In Rome
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, was seen out and about in Rome, Italy on Saturday (June 25). Shiloh left the hotel where her mom Angelina Jolie is staying and went shopping and sightseeing with a friend. The teenager and her pal weren’t joined by any bodyguards for the excursion, allowing them to have a full day of fun in the Italian city completely free of any supervision.
Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo
Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
Photos Of Johnny Depp Getting Escorted Out Of A Hotel Are Going Around, But It's Not What It Seems
Johnny Depp makes another U.K. appearance, and this time he had to be escorted out of a hotel.
Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad
In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
Khloe Kardashian Dumped Scott Disick After He Tried To Date Her Post-Kourtney Kardashian Split?
Khloe Kardashian has allegedly cut ties with Scott Disick. A source told National Enquirer, in its July 4 issue, that Khloe has always been nice towards Disick. In fact, she was one of the people who still hung out with Disick after the latter split from Kourtney Kardashian.
Wait 'Til You See Catherine Zeta-Jones' Dramatic Hair Transformation—Is That Even Her?!
Get ready to see Catherine Zeta-Jones as you’ve never, ever seen her! The 52-year-old actress has ditched her signature shiny brunette locks, and has gone for a crisp short blonde bob instead! We had to do a double take when we first saw the pap pictures of the Darling Buds of May actress that were released on Wednesday, June 1st, as she looked completely unrecognizable!
Britney Spears Gets a Post-Wedding Haircut
Britney Spears is welcoming newly wed life with a new haircut. The singer posted a picture on Instagram lounging by the pool, and at first glance, you may not have noticed that she recently opted for a fresh hairstyle. If you take a closer look, however, you'd see that Spears's normally mid-back-length hair is now shoulder-length.
Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos
If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
