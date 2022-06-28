Lizzo Opened Up About How Beyoncé's Music Helped Her Through Her Depression

A$AP Rocky recently showed up so late for a performance in Manchester, U.K. that he ended up going on after the show's headliner, Red Hot Chili Peppers. For the month of June, A$AP Rocky has been on tour with the Peppers in Europe, performing five dates on the famed rock band's Global Tour. However, during the show at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday (June 22), the Harlem, N.Y. rapper reportedly arrived so late he became the headliner by default. During the show, an announcement was shown that read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, A$AP Rocky will now play immediately after Red Hot Chili Peppers."

