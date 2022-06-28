Lizzo Opened Up About How Beyoncé's Music Helped Her Through Her Depression

Related
Beyoncé Drops New Dance Track ‘Break My Soul’ (Listen)
Beyoncé just dropped “Break My Soul,” the new single from her “Renaissance” album!. The dance track samples Robin S.’s 1990 hit “Show Me Love” and also Big Freedia’s 2014 track “Explode” as Bey sings “you won’t break my soul” over and over.
Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, And 18 More Celebs Who Are Standing Up For Your Right To An Abortion
"I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get."
What Lizzo does that angers her family
Lizzo has shown that she’s not afraid to show her body to the world, but that doesn’t mean that everybody is particularly fine with it, specifically her family members. On June 28, Lizzo appeared on “Carpool Karaoke,” and she talked about how her family members aren’t a big fan of some of the things she’s done over the course of her career..
Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
Beyoncé Drops ‘Break My Soul’ and Immediately Breaks the Internet
Bey is back. Beyoncé released her latest single, “Break My Soul”, early Monday evening. The house music/dance track vibe is heavy, as Queen Bey exuberantly reminds all of us that her soul is not to be broken. The chorus rings a powerful exclamation, “You won’t break my soul”. The verses do a great job of […]
thesource.com
[WATCH] Chris Brown Finds the Perfect Dance Partner in Normani for “WE (Warm Embrace)” Video
Chris Brown is getting ready for the release of his new album BREEZY this Friday. Before the release, the superstar released the video for “WE (Warm Embrace)” featuring Normani. The new video opens with another single from Breezy as Chris free falls toward the earth. He then wakes...
Dakota Johnson Addressed The Rumors That She Was In A Secret Feud With Jamie Dornan And, Honestly, I Love What She Said
"I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me."
Video Shows Crowd Leaving ASAP Rocky Performance After He Showed Up So Late He Became the Headliner
A$AP Rocky recently showed up so late for a performance in Manchester, U.K. that he ended up going on after the show's headliner, Red Hot Chili Peppers. For the month of June, A$AP Rocky has been on tour with the Peppers in Europe, performing five dates on the famed rock band's Global Tour. However, during the show at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday (June 22), the Harlem, N.Y. rapper reportedly arrived so late he became the headliner by default. During the show, an announcement was shown that read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, A$AP Rocky will now play immediately after Red Hot Chili Peppers."
7 Awkward Moments And 7 Iconic Moments From The 2022 BET Awards
The Michael B. Jordan joke was a choice...
Elliot Page Got Candid About How "Umbrella Academy" Handled His Transition And Transgender Storyline
"We're not in control of our stories a lot of the time."
Maya Hawke "Wouldn't Exist" If Mom Uma Thurman Hadn't Been Able To Get A Safe Abortion When She Was A Teen
"Both of my parents' lives would have been derailed if she hadn't have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare."
NME
Chris Pratt says he doesn’t like being called Chris: “It’s not my name”
Chris Pratt has claimed that “no one” calls him Chris in a new interview. Speaking on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, the Jurassic World star initially confused the host with the declaration. “What do they call you?” Shaw asked, “Pratt?”. “Yep. Pratt....
Lizzo Brought Over-the-Top Glamour to the BET Awards
Last night’s red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards was a true fashion spectacle. Stars like Keke Palmer, Chloe Bailey, and Jack Harlow all walked the step and repeat in their best statement looks. Harlow even wore a Lil Nas X tee—an homage to his close friend who was snubbed this year. But it was Lizzo who truly stole the show. The singer brought over-the-top glamour to the event in a way that only she can.
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Got Real About His "Surreal" Married Life
"We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."
Chris Pratt Revealed What He Really Thought About The Controversy Around His "Healthy Daughter" Message To Katherine Schwarzenegger
"My son's gonna read that one day."
Here's Everything We Know About Cameron Diaz Coming Out Of Retirement
"I can't frickin' wait, it's gonna be a blast!"
Ummm, So, Chris Pratt Apparently Hates Being Called "Chris," Like No One Calls Him That
I guess this *somewhat* disqualifies him from the Big Four.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Family Friend, Lily Meola, Stuns With Original Song On ‘America’s Got Talent’
What a voice. Willie Nelson’s longtime family friend, Lily Meola, took the stage to audition for Season 17 of America’s Got Talent last night, and she was incredible. The 27-year-old Hawaii native sang her beautiful original song, “Daydream,” which was released as part of a five-song EP earlier this year. She told the judges a little bit about her background and the inspiration behind the song: “The song I’m gonna do today is an original song that I wrote, it’s […] The post Willie Nelson’s Longtime Family Friend, Lily Meola, Stuns With Original Song On ‘America’s Got Talent’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BuzzFeed
