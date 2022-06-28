ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lizzo Opened Up About How Beyoncé's Music Helped Her Through Her Depression

By Alex Gurley
 1 day ago

Lizzo has always been a really big Beyoncé fan — but it turns out she helped her through a really tough time, too.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Youtube

During Lizzo's episode of Carpool Karaoke , she belted out some Beyoncé songs and opened up about the impact the musician has had on her life.

The Late Late Show with James Corden / Via youtube.com

"When I was shy or when I didn't think I was cool and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom, and it would transport me," Lizzo recounted.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

She continued, "I would feel something. I would feel like my life was going to be better."

@lizzo / Via instagram.com

Lizzo even shared that as a preteen, she named her flute Sasha Flute after being inspired by Beyoncé’s alter-ego Sasha Fierce.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for American Express

And when Lizzo made the decision to drop out of college a few years later, Beyoncé's music once again helped her through.

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

"When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed, I listened to B’Day on repeat. And I would just sing B’Day all the time, and I was like, 'I'm going to be a singer,'" Lizzo shared.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for Outside Lands / Getty

She added that the way Beyoncé makes people feel is how she "wants to make people feel with music."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

"She’s been my North Star," Lizzo concluded.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

While Lizzo and Bey haven't met just yet, fingers crossed someone will introduce them ASAP!

You can watch Lizzo's entire Carpool Karaoke episode below...

The ​ National Alliance on Mental Illness ​ is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; ​ GoodTherapy.org ​ ​is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

