Here Are All The Pics From The Set Of “Barbie” So Far, But Don’t Worry, There Are No Spoilers (Because I Have No Idea What The Movie Is About)

Fans Are Losing It On Twitter Over Ryan Gosling’s Jaw-Dropping Transformation For The ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘I’m Obsessed’’
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 6/17/2022 Every beautiful Barbie needs her equally beautiful Ken—and Ryan Gosling is the perfect man to fill the role and stand alongside Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming fil...
Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's First Character Photo from Barbie Movie: 'That's My Ken'
Eva Mendes couldn't be prouder of her doll Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old actress raved on Instagram Wednesday about her longtime partner's transformation into Ken for the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie movie, also starring Margot Robbie in the title role. Re-sharing the snapshot posted by Warner Bros. Pictures earlier that...
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel Barbie and Ken in Matching Western-Inspired Outfits for Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie
Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world. On Tuesday, new photos of the actress on the set of her upcoming movie “Barbie” surfaced online, showing her in a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck and her long blond hair down in loose waves.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the London 'Eternals' PremiereBleak, Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Is Making a Comeback Robbie will star as the titular character in the movie, which will...
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Neon at Venice Beach While Filming Barbie Movie
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were photographed on Monday while filming the much-anticipated Barbie movie. The platinum-hued Barbie and Ken donned rollerblades on the Venice Beach set, accessorizing the skates with neon outfits and requisite visors, grinning as they rolled down the boardwalk. Also on Monday, Robbie also was captured...
I Cannot Fully Vocalize My Excitement For The Barbie Movie After Seeing These New Pics Of Ryan Gosling And Margot Robbie
The cinematic event of our lifetimes is coming.
New Set Photos of Margot Robbie's Barbie Transformation Are Here (and Extremely Pink)
The highly-anticipated, highly-hyped Barbie film is currently shooting, and the first photos from set have emerged of Margot Robbie in character as the iconic Malibu doll. Robbie’s transformation is spot-on with long platinum hair, curtain bangs, and an all-pink ensemble featuring a halter top and pink bell bottom pants adorned with stars on the flare.
'Barbie' Set Images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Emerge
After Warner Bros. debuted the first looks of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Barbie, set images have now emerged showing the two actors once again dressed in bright pink, rollerblading along the beach. Fans of the toy series may also notice that the outfits the two are wearing pay homage to the “Hot Skatin” Barbie of the ’90s.
Eva Mendes Asked to Keep Ryan Gosling's Ken Underwear from Barbie Movie: 'I'm Wearing It Right Now'
Eva Mendes had one request after seeing Ryan Gosling's Barbie photo. The actress, 48, appeared on The Talk earlier this week, sharing her reaction to seeing partner Gosling, 41, in character as Ken for the upcoming Barbie movie, which is currently filming. "It's a funny photo and he's trying to...
Everything to Know About Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
Click here to read the full article. It’s a Barbie world, and we’re all just living in it. What seems like a Mattel doll lifetime ago, Margot Robbie confirmed the “Barbie” live-action film adaptation in July 2019, with Greta Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach co-writing the script. Gerwig was later announced to be directing the film. The news marked the famed blonde-haired doll’s 60th anniversary. “Barbie” will premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023. Robbie, who will star as Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken, is slated to produce the film through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment. Mattel Films and HeyDay Films will co-produce. The...
