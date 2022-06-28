ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Here Are All The Pics From The Set Of “Barbie” So Far, But Don’t Worry, There Are No Spoilers (Because I Have No Idea What The Movie Is About)

By Lauren Yapalater
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6BQO_0gOdLEod00

Unless you were born yesterday and are, like, a literal baby that can't read or do anything, then you must know about Greta Gerwig's Barbie .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3uQD_0gOdLEod00
Amco / BACKGRID

Margot Robbie plays Barbie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aw08i_0gOdLEod00
Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros.

And Ryan Gosling plays Ken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpHmh_0gOdLEod00
Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros.

There are also about 87 other famous people in this movie. And yet, we know practically nothing about it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwm4A_0gOdLEod00
Google Screenshot I took

Here's what we do know based on the pics from the set thus far.

Ryan Gosling will wear a cute little fringed cowboy outfit with a pink scarf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEPNq_0gOdLEod00
Amco / BACKGRID

Margot Robbie will wear this pink two-piece outfit, made up of flared pants and a western-style vest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vi8CD_0gOdLEod00
Scla, Sanc / CPR/ D.SANCHEZ / BACKGRID

Margot/Barbie will at one point go rollerblading with America Ferrera's character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZnDE_0gOdLEod00
Sanc, Scla / Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Will Ferrell's character will wear a suit and also go rollerblading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFYJy_0gOdLEod00
Sanc, Scla / Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

And he will be angry while he does this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xE5Wd_0gOdLEod00
Sanc, Scla / Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

In fact, it seems there will be many angry men on roller skates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6WdL_0gOdLEod00
Mega / GC Images

There will be an outfit change in which Margot and Ryan wear neon ensembles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6aeK_0gOdLEod00
Evga, Sxac / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

They will rollerblade in these as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NKxY_0gOdLEod00
Sxac, Evga / Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Perhaps they are the 1984 Hot Skatin' Barbies come to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVtGr_0gOdLEod00
ebay.to

Twins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZWuw_0gOdLEod00
Evga, Sxac / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Ryan/Ken's outfit is a bit different, but that's called Greta using her artistic license.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDaa8_0gOdLEod00
ebay.to , Mega / GC Images

Sorry, was that pic of Ryan too small? HERE IT IS BIGGER:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFZ4x_0gOdLEod00
Mega / GC Images

And just for shits 'n' giggles, here's another one of our main duo living, laughing, and loving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkDOk_0gOdLEod00
Mega / GC Images

Okay, here are just a couple more pics of them filming this scene because I get to download these basically for free, so why not show you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y16Xl_0gOdLEod00
Mega / GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YF5f6_0gOdLEod00
Mega / GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23a5Ds_0gOdLEod00
Mega / GC Images

Also an important thing to note is Greta Gerwig has been directing while wearing a pink jumpsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhIJj_0gOdLEod00
Amco / BACKGRID

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel Barbie and Ken in Matching Western-Inspired Outfits for Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world. On Tuesday, new photos of the actress on the set of her upcoming movie “Barbie” surfaced online, showing her in a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck and her long blond hair down in loose waves.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the London 'Eternals' PremiereBleak, Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Is Making a Comeback Robbie will star as the titular character in the movie, which will...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
America Ferrera
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Ryan Gosling
DoYouRemember?

Kelly McGillis On Not Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — “I’m Old And I’m Fat”

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Barbies#Sanc Cpr D Sanchez#Backgrid Margot Barbie#Ferrell#Sxac
Elle

New Set Photos of Margot Robbie's Barbie Transformation Are Here (and Extremely Pink)

The highly-anticipated, highly-hyped Barbie film is currently shooting, and the first photos from set have emerged of Margot Robbie in character as the iconic Malibu doll. Robbie’s transformation is spot-on with long platinum hair, curtain bangs, and an all-pink ensemble featuring a halter top and pink bell bottom pants adorned with stars on the flare.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Barbie' Set Images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Emerge

After Warner Bros. debuted the first looks of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Barbie, set images have now emerged showing the two actors once again dressed in bright pink, rollerblading along the beach. Fans of the toy series may also notice that the outfits the two are wearing pay homage to the “Hot Skatin” Barbie of the ’90s.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
IndieWire

Everything to Know About Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Click here to read the full article. It’s a Barbie world, and we’re all just living in it. What seems like a Mattel doll lifetime ago, Margot Robbie confirmed the “Barbie” live-action film adaptation in July 2019, with Greta Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach co-writing the script. Gerwig was later announced to be directing the film. The news marked the famed blonde-haired doll’s 60th anniversary. “Barbie” will premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023. Robbie, who will star as Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken, is slated to produce the film through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment. Mattel Films and HeyDay Films will co-produce. The...
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy