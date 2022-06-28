ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver of black sedan kills woman crossing street in San Jose, then flees: police

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police were called out to a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday morning involving a black sedan whose driver struck a woman, killing her before taking off. Officer...

