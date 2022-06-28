ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for June 28, 2022

bigislandnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny until 12 PM, then cloudy. High Temperature In the mid 80s. southwest in the afternoon. Kona Low -0.2 feet 08:41 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:11 PM HST. Kawaihae Low -0.1 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:07...

bigislandnow.com

bigislandnow.com

DOT: If You’re Flying For the Fourth, Get to The Airport Early

If you are flying anywhere during the Fourth of July weekend, make sure you get to the airport early. The state Department of Transportation advises anyone traveling out of Hawai‘i’s five major airports in Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue, Kona or Hilo to arrive early, especially if traveling between the peak hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Long lines at security checkpoints already have been observed at airports, and passenger volume during the Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends equaled or exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Nighttime Paving Work Scheduled in Keaukaha

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has scheduled nighttime paving work on Kalanianaole Avenue in Keaukaha, starting July 5. The pavement resurfacing and reconstruction project will result in a single-lane closure of Kalanianaole Avenue, between Kamehameha Avenue and Kauhane Avenue. To avoid conflict with the County’s Kalanianaole Reconstruction work during...
KITV.com

3.5 magnitude earthquake recorded on Big Island near Pahala

PAHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A small earthquake rattled residents living near the south shore of the Big Island, Tuesday afternoon. The 3.5 magnitude temblor struck around 1:25 p.m. about a half a mile east northeast of Pahala, or about 43 miles southwest of Hilo, at a depth of just under 21 miles, according to date by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
County
Hawaii County, HI
State
Hawaii State
bigislandnow.com

Fireworks Permits for Fourth of July Go on Sale This Week

Flash, boom, crackle and sparkle — its time to celebrate the Fourth of July, and firecrackers and fireworks are the main attractions. Permits for red paper fireworks will be on sale beginning Wednesday, June 29, through 8 p.m. Monday, July 4. Each permit costs $25 and entitles the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers for their Fourth festivities. Permits are available to people 18 and older and are nontransferable and nonrefundable.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

All Lanes of Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo Again Open

Update: All lanes on Kanoelehua Avenue are now open, police reported at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in a media advisory. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its patience. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that the outside northbound lane of a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

PTA Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire at Gilbert Kahele Rest Area

U.S. Army firefighters from Pohakuloa Training Area responded to a 911 call Tuesday after a local motorist coasted into Gilbert Kahele Rest Area at Mile Marker 34 along Daniel K. Inouye Highway in the Saddle Region after smelling smoke. The mini-van experienced engine problems and ultimately caught fire. The driver...
HILO, HI
Person
North West
the university of hawai'i system

Maunakea telescope takes key decommissioning step

The decommissioning of University of Hawaiʻi Hōkū Keʻa Observatory on Maunakea met a critical milestone. After months of evaluation and outreach, UH has determined that the proposed project will have no significant adverse environmental impacts, as documented in the Final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) published in The Environmental Notice on June 23, 2022. The EA prepared by SSFM International Inc. for UH Hilo describes the proposed project, documents potential impacts to resources, and proposes measures to avoid, mitigate, and minimize potential impacts after considering public and agency comments.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Homicide At Hawaiian Beaches, Neighbor In Police Custody

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - On Wednesday, police found the elderly victim in his Kawakawa Street driveway, seated in a wheelchair and bleeding from his neck. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Puna. The elderly victim has been identified...
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI
bigislandnow.com

Missing Big Island Teen Located

Update: Big Island police reported Monday, June 27, that 13-year-old King Kehoe Kehoe was located June 23 in Hilo in good health. Original story: Big Island police are looking for a teen who was reported as a runaway, and they are asking the public for help. The Hawai‘i Police Department...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Runaway 17-Year-Old

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teen. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado was reported as a runaway. Garmon-Mercado was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, June 27, in the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo,...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Man on walker found bleeding from neck, neighbor arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said they have opened a homicide investigation in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Puna. According to police, they responded to a report of an elderly man in a wheelchair bleeding from his neck. The call came from a residence on Kawakawa Street shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KITV.com

Big Island police searching for suspect in Keaau home burglary

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are hoping to identify a man caught on surveillance camera stealing items from a home in Keaau. The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on June 23. According to Hawaii Island Police, the suspect pulled up to the home in a white four-door SUV and began removing items from the Keaau home, in the lower Puna area.
bigislandnow.com

2 Hilo Men Arrested, Charged in Agricultural Theft Investigation

Two Big Island men face charges in connection with an agricultural theft investigation by the Hawai’i Police Department. According to a media release from the Hawai‘i Police Department, 32-year-old Jan Loren Aguinaldo of Hilo was arrested and charged with second-degree theft and 34-year-old Levin Padilla-Pelanca of Hilo was arrested and charged with second-degree theft and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug in connection with an agricultural theft case in Pāpa‘ikou.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police: 2 Teen Runaways Located

Hawai‘i Island police reported on Tuesday, June 28 that two east Hawai‘i female runaways were recently found in Hilo in separate incidents. Both were found in good health. Seventeen-year-old Kira Kaeha, was located on Monday, June 27 and 15-year-old Uilani Ahuna was located on Tuesday, June 28.

