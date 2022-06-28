Hawaii County Surf Forecast for June 28, 2022

If you are flying anywhere during the Fourth of July weekend, make sure you get to the airport early. The state Department of Transportation advises anyone traveling out of Hawai‘i’s five major airports in Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue, Kona or Hilo to arrive early, especially if traveling between the peak hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Long lines at security checkpoints already have been observed at airports, and passenger volume during the Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends equaled or exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.

HILO, HI ・ 10 HOURS AGO