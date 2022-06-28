Hawaii County Surf Forecast for June 28, 2022

The decommissioning of University of Hawaiʻi Hōkū Keʻa Observatory on Maunakea met a critical milestone. After months of evaluation and outreach, UH has determined that the proposed project will have no significant adverse environmental impacts, as documented in the Final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) published in The Environmental Notice on June 23, 2022. The EA prepared by SSFM International Inc. for UH Hilo describes the proposed project, documents potential impacts to resources, and proposes measures to avoid, mitigate, and minimize potential impacts after considering public and agency comments.
