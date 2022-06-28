Inside Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West’s 9th Birthday Weekend: Photos of ‘Camp North’

The event of the summer! Kim Kardashian celebrated North West ’s ninth birthday by hosting “Camp North” for her friends, which featured tons of outdoor fun with a spooky vibe.

The Kardashians star, 41, shared photos from the fun weekend on Tuesday, June 28. The extravaganza began on the SKKN founder’s private plane, Kim Air , which was decked out with spider webs and pillows that looked like wooden logs.

North was accompanied by a group of her closest friends, which included Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ’s daughter, Penelope Disick , Tracy Romulus ’ daughter Ryan , Jessica Simpson ’s daughter Maxwell and North’s longtime pal Haidyn.

The girls enjoyed zip-lining, archery and tubing and wakeboarding on a lake. To reflect North’s love of blood and gore, Kim included a few fun elements. The room where the girls slept included individual beds that were each adorned with a tent-like canopy that was covered in fake blood and a deer head.

It wasn’t just the kids who had fun. Kim was accompanied by Haidyn’s mom, Natalie , for the trip. The ladies sipped on hot cocoa and wine and played cards while the girls enjoyed the great outdoors.

Every detail of the event was perfect, and it’s clear Kim was excited to use her private plane for the celebration. The mom of four showed off her customized jet during season 1 of the famous family’s Hulu show and gushed over how proud she was to fund the whole thing by herself.

“Welcome to Air Kim! Usually planes are, like, dark with lighter leather. Mine, I had custom all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back,” the Selfish author said during a June 2022 episode. “Every seat has its own phone charger! The best, most exciting part of the plane is it’s all cashmere … cashmere ceilings, cashmere pillows, headrests … what a dream!”

To keep her private plane pristine, Kim enacted a major rule. “Oh! I’m gonna do no shoes on the plane and get custom Skims slippers,” the billionaire mogul declared.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been hosting an array of parties as of late. Before “Camp North” took flight, the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West had a Kuromi-themed party earlier this month.

The Japanese animated character, which is a white cat wearing a black hat that features a pink skull, is affiliated with the company Sanrio, also the creators of Hello Kitty. Fans got a glimpse of the event via TikTok, where Kim showed her home filled with Kuromi items.

On June 27, the Skims founder also hosted a screening party for Minions: The Rise of Gru at her Calabasas home. Kim gave a tour of the extravagant decor at the event via Instagram. Her home was filled with balloons and large television screens that featured adorable minions dancing. Guests, which included Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson , were encouraged to go to the backyard, where the kids could enjoy a painting station or make slime. To add to the theme, dancers cruised around on roller skates while minion mascots bopped around the party.

Keep scrolling to see photos of “Camp North.”