Mazars Appoints Evonne Chen as Tax Partner in Los Angeles Office

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvonne Zhiyun Chen has been named tax partner in Mazars’ Los Angeles office, according to the firm Tuesday. Chen will also oversee Mazars China Tax...

TLcom Capital appoints Eloho Omame as partner to back more pre-seed and female-led startups

TLcom Capital is known for investing from seed to Series B. Some of the deals from its portfolio in this category include uLesson, Ajua, Ilara Health, Kobo360 and Twiga. However, the venture capital firm has been flexible with its deal-making processes, registering a few later-stage deals, such as in Andela’s Series C, and much earlier stages like Autochek’s pre-seed deal.
Finnegan Law Firm Names Erika Harmon Arner Managing Partner (1)

Intellectual property law firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner has named Erika Harmon Arner as its managing partner, effective July 1. She succeeds Anand Sharma, who now becomes chair of the Washington-founded firm, which has 11 offices. Arner will handle day-to-day management of the firm and work with Sharma, who takes the place of former chair Mark Sweet, according to Finnegan.
Local
California Business
Accounting giant Ernst & Young admits its employees cheated on ethics exams

Ernst & Young, one of the top accounting firms in the world, is being fined $100 million by federal regulators after admitting its employees cheated on their ethics exams. For years, the firm's auditors had cheated to pass key exams that are needed for certified public accountant licenses, the Securities and Exchange Commission found. Ernst & Young also had internal reports about the cheating but didn't disclose the wrongdoing to regulators during the investigation.
Consultant reveals hiring secrets, explains why companies don’t hire the best candidate for the job

Searching for a job is an incredibly tiring process and with rejection, you're left wondering what went wrong. You're left to believe there were better candidates than you so you revisit your resume, try to polish it a little more, customize it for the next company and go again. What you may not know is that you might have been rejected in spite of being the best candidate, as revealed by Runa, a consultant. “Did you really think that the companies try to hire the best, most qualified candidates?” asks Runa in a TikTok video, before explaining that it isn't the case at all. “Well, they don’t,” she says. Cracking a job interview has always been a bit mysterious and there's no single answer or method that guarantees you will be successful at every single interview. Runa's explanation sheds light on how recruiters think and what they look for.
Flower One Hires Tim Shoemake As Chief Operating Officer

Flower One Holdings Inc. FLOOF FONE F appointed Tim Shoemake as its COO. “We are very excited to have Tim on board, as he brings a unique combination of experience both inside and outside of cannabis to the table,” stated Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s president & CEO. “Tim’s expertise in large-scale, highly competitive perishable goods manufacturing makes him a valuable asset, and we look forward to working closely with him to assure we deliver the quality and consistency needed to be successful.”
CEO of $68 billion investment firm joins the Great Resignation: ‘I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Andrew Formica of the U.K.-based investment firm ​​Jupiter Fund Management is the latest top executive to join the Great Resignation, retiring after three years as CEO to hit the beach in time for Australia’s summer season.
Cybersecurity startups, once the VC darling, hammered by layoffs

But while many expect the cybersecurity industry to weather the current economic storm better than most, not least due to the number of high-profile ransomware attacks and data breaches we’re seeing each week, the sector is far from immune from the mass layoffs that are impacting every corner of the technology industry. Layoffs tracker Layoffs.fyi says almost 13,000 tech workers lost their jobs in June alone, compared to about 2,500 this time last year.
Byju’s cuts hundreds of jobs, pushes back payments for $1 billion acquisition

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, valued at about $22 billion, has cut hundreds of jobs at Toppr, an online learning startup it acquired last year for $150 million, and about hundreds at WhiteHat Jr, a kids-focused coding platform it acquired two years ago for $300 million. The development follows Byju’s extending the...
Pay compression is widening the gap between new and existing employees

Business owners have known the value of loyalty for a long time. From customers collecting stamps for retail loyalty programmes, to Air Miles, coupons, plastic cards and mobile apps, the mechanism has changed but the rationale remains: repeat purchases are key for growth in almost all businesses. Similarly, businesses also...
Byju’s unit WhiteHat Jr cuts 300 jobs

The layoff impacts the startup’s teams globally, including in Brazil. The parent firm Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup and which invested about $2.5 billion in the last fiscal year to acquire a number of businesses, said it is “realigning” its business priorities. “WhiteHat Jr is...
GetVantage offers revenue-based financing to India’s founders

Other participants included Sony Innovation Fund, InCred Capital and Haldiram’s Family Office. This brings GetVantage’s total raised so far to $40 million, along with a seed round in 2020, the same year it was launched by Bhavik Vasa and Amit Srivastava. GetVantage says this includes several debt lines with non-banking financial companies to help scale its financing platform.
Business Leaders Say New Hong Kong Chief Must Open up City, Rebuild Its Image

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Business executives in Hong Kong have a wish list for its new leader: scrap COVID-19 quarantine rules, and promote the rule of law and transparent regulations to revive foreign investor confidence - before the territory becomes a hardship posting. Former security chief John Lee, who becomes...
