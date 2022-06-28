ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

Community Blood Center Is Together Royal In Marshall Next Week

By Rebehka Cramer
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 2 days ago
The Community Blood Center is having a big incentive for their next round of blood drives. They're going to be offering all presenting donors at any of CBC’s seven neighborhood donor centers will receive their choice of a Royals t-shirt OR two vouchers to a game! It's going to be going...

