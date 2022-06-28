Community Blood Center Is Together Royal In Marshall Next Week

Habitat for Humanity partnered with their regional Missouri Center for Independent Living, WILS, to construct a ramp at a local couple’s home. Jim Brown, age 84, and Carroll Brown, age 81, have lived in Marshall since 1969 and like the town and community very much. However, in the last 5 years Carroll has had several health issues that necessitated many trips to the doctor and hospital. She is mostly bed bound which made the steps in and out of their home a serious challenge. Even the ambulance crews had trouble getting a gurney up & down the stairs. Jim says that the ramp is a “Godsend” because he can get Carroll into the car much easier. He told WILS and Habitat for Humanity how grateful he and Carroll both were for constructing the ramp.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO