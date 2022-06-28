ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Obituary: Phillips, Brennen Patrick

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK CAVE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brennen Patrick Phillips, 26, of Rock Cave WV passed away June 25, 2022 following a motor vehicle accident. Brennen was born March 16, 1996 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg WV. He was the son of Darren L. Phillips (Amy) of Washington and Tera M. Cutright...

www.wtap.com

WTAP

Obituary: Lockhart, Howard L.

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Howard L. Lockhart, 68, of Pomeroy, OH passed away Monday June 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 27, 1953 in Parkersburg, WV, a son to the late Glenville Elzia Lockhart and Luretta Marie Weekley Smith. Howard was retired from truck driving and he enjoyed fishing, playing cards with friends, and spending time with his little brown puppy “Elmer Jay.”
POMEROY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Buckley, Belinda Bee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belinda Bee Buckley, 70 of Parkersburg passed away June 28, 2022. She was born in Washington, DC. May 5, 1952 the daughter of the late Raymond Edward and Jean Ann Root Buckley. She was a graduate of David Lipscomb University and received her Masters of Education...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Ewing, Donald Eugene

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald Eugene Ewing, 93, of Vienna, W.Va. passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Don was born January 28, 1929 in Wood County, W.Va., the son of the late Joel B. and Edna Kirsch Ewing. He was a...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Casto, Ronald Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ronald Lee Casto, 86, of Marietta, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Rockland Ridge in Belpre. He was born July 31, 1935 in Marietta to Arlie Darrell and Audrey Edith Orr Casto. He worked for more than 40 years at Marietta Ignition before retiring in 2001....
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Swearingen, Laura Jean

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Laura Jean Swearingen, 83, of Parkersburg passed away June 27, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born April 30, 1939 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Michael L. and Mary K. Mathias Snodgrass. Laura Jean was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. She formerly taught at the DeSales Heights Montissori School, volunteered at Camden Clark Hospital and also at the Salvation Army. She was involved in the Friends of the Blennerhassett, a member of the Junior League of Parkersburg and was a long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Dickerson, Luke Stephen

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Luke Stephen Dickerson, 86, of Belpre, Ohio passed away June 26, 2022 at his residence, with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Schmidt, Cary Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cary Lee Schmidt, 62, of Parkersburg, passed away June 25, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born December 27, 1959, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the son of the late Gilbert D. Schmidt and MaryLou Best Schmidt of Harvey, North Dakota. Cary poured his heart...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of of Punxsutawney, PA. , formerly of Cambridge. Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of Punxsutawney, formerly of Cambridge Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Punxsutawney. Amanda was born July 7, 1981 in Cambridge, Ohio to Richard Dugan and Pamela Ritchey who survive. Amanda graduated in 1998 from Cambridge High School in Ohio where she played clarinet in the marching band. She moved to Punxsutawney with her husband Matt in 2006. She was very excited to be in the process of moving back to her home town of Cambridge Ohio. Amanda enjoyed life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Star Wars, and her Baby Yoda collection. She loved Baby Yoda! Amanda liked attending yard sales, flea markets, Thrift stores, anywhere she could find a good deal. Most of all Amanda loved her family. She adored her two daughters and would spend countless hours creating memories with them whenever she could. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Matt Pearce, Punxsutawney, two daughters, Christina J. Pearce, Kayla E. Pearce, both of Punxsutawney, two sisters, Jessica M. Ritchey, OH, Stephanie L. Dickerson and husband James, OH, a brother, David H. Knight and wife Brittney, OH, sister-in-law Valerie J. Powell and husband Chris, OH, two brother-in-law’s, John M. Pearce, OH, Michael L. Pearce and wife Brittany, OK, a bonus sister Audi Guignet, Punxsutawney, two bonus daughters, Hailey Wilson and Sophia Guignet, Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Lois Pearce, a brother-in-law Timothy Pearce and a nephew Nehemiah Dickerson. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Harper officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Valerie Powell at 5901 Palmer Road, Millersport, Ohio, for future expenses of her daughters and funeral expenses.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTAP

Michael Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells was named West Virginia’s Superintendent of the Year last Wednesday. After 31 years in education, he’s spent the last 11 years as Pleasants County’s Superintendent. Wells spent time in Wood County as an administrator before moving on to serve as a principal in Pleasants County for a year before finally taking on the role of superintendent.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Fort Boreman swing installed Thursday Morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crews started installing the new Almost Heaven swing at Fort Boreman Park Thursday morning. The large, handmade swing is one of nine placed around the state of West Virginia . Fort Boreman was one of the locations chosen to be a part of the pilot program.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - List of 4th of July events in the Mid-Ohio Valley;. Parkersburg is having a carnival in Parkersburg City Park from July 1st to July 4th as well as fireworks being set off from Fort Boreman at 10 pm on the fourth. A preview day for the carnival will be June 30th from 6 - 10 pm. The cost for wristbands for the rides on Thursday is $15. Friday July 1st the carnival will open at 6 pm and wrist bands will be $25. On Saturday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. Sunday will have wristbands for $20 for 2 - 5:30 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. On Monday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. There will also be bingo everyday starting at 2 pm.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Alyssa Sauro celebrates international success with community

Upcoming sophomore Alyssa Sauro was celebrated by her friends, family, teammates and community today after winning big in an international running competition in Italy this past weekend. Everyone gathered in Tomlinson Park as the Williamstown Fire Department led Alyssa into her celebration. We spoke with her dad and coach on...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Marietta City Schools will begin new superintendent interviews June 29

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tomorrow the official interviews for the open Marietta City Schools superintendent is planned to take place. About 15 candidates applied for the opening but only four will be interviewed tomorrow. These members were decided by the Marietta City School board with a high prioritization in prior executive experience.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Second woman charged in Parkersburg shooting

PARKERSBURG — Another Parkersburg woman was arraigned recently in Wood County Magistrate Court for conspiracy in her involvement in an incident where a house on Virginia Avenue that was shot at on June 11. Elizabeth D. Leek, 18, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of conspire to commit any...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Q&A: Ghost hunter visits Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kalani Ghost Hunter visited West Virginia yet again this weekend–first visiting The Old Hospital on College Hill in Williamson on Thursday and then Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston on Sunday. With nearly two million followers on TikTok, Kalani posts live videos of his ghost hunts on the video app as well as […]
WESTON, WV
WTAP

Local shelter is overwhelmed with dogs

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is currently over capacity with dogs. Shelter Director Karissa Reynolds said of the situation, “The dogs have just been kind of overwhelming. They’re coming from everywhere.”. While June and July tend to be the shelter’s busiest intake...
MARIETTA, OH
The Athens NEWS

Investigation concludes in death of Nelsonville man

The Athens County Coroner’s Office’s investigation of the death of Bryan Kyle Bridgeman, of Nelsonville, has concluded that Bridgeman died by suicide. Bridgeman, 30, was last seen on June 4, 2021. He reportedly left the house with $80 to allegedly purchase a video game at a private residence. When he did not return, his family reported him missing. Over the course of a year, officials worked to investigate Bridgeman’s disappearance....
NELSONVILLE, OH

