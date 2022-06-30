ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Some pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchases as demand spikes

GMA
GMA
 14 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1Tlq_0gOct6z300

Some of the country's largest pharmacy retailers have restricted the amount of Plan B pills a customer can buy following a spike in demand for emergency contraceptive drugs in recent days.

The rise in demand for Plan B pills came after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which previously set a 50-year precedent for legal abortion in the U.S.

MORE: Supreme Court opens door to overturning rights to contraceptives, same-sex relationships and marriage

Rite Aid said it was restricting purchases of Plan B starting Tuesday due to high demand.

"Due to increased demand, at this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer," a spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

Walmart officials said they were limiting purchases of the pills to 10 per online order. A company spokesperson told ABC News that "during times of fluctuating demand, these limits may change."

Amazon also confirmed to ABC News it was temporarily restricting emergency contraceptive purchases to three units per week and said the quantity limits started going into effect this past Monday.

A CVS spokesperson told ABC News that while CVS pharmacies had temporarily limited Plan B purchases to three at a time, given high demand, the company had since eased those restrictions as sales leveled off.

"Immediately following the Supreme Court decision, we saw a sharp increase in the sale of emergency contraceptives and implemented a temporary purchase limit to ensure equitable access," a spokesperson said. "Sales have since stabilized and we're in the process of removing the purchase limits, which will take effect in-store and on CVS.com over the next 24 hours. We continue to have ample supply of emergency contraceptives to meet customer needs."

Retailers may be implementing buying limits in an effort to curb people from stockpiling the drugs out of panic or with the intent of reselling them at a later date if supplies become harder to obtain.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton shows options women have following Roe v. Wade being overturned

Plan B, which stops pregnancy before it happens, is different from abortion-inducing pills. Morning-after pills are a type of emergency contraception that can be taken orally up to five days after intercourse -- though it is recommended that they be taken within 72 hours to be more effective.

Morning-after pills can be used when a birth control method fails, or if no birth control was used, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Levonorgestrel, the generic name of the drug used in Plan B, is sold over the counter under various brand names, including Plan B One-Step, AfterPill, Aftera, EContra One-Step, My Choice, My Way, Next Choice, Option 2, Preventeza and Take Action.

Another type of morning-after pill, ulipristal acetate, is sold under the brand name Ella and usually requires a prescription.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon places purchase limit on Plan B after surge in demand

Amazon has placed a temporary limit on the purchase of emergency contraceptive pills as demand surges following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, effectively outlawing abortion in roughly half of the country.An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to The Independent on Wednesday that the company has placed “temporary quantity limits of three units per week on emergency contraceptive products,” which went into effect on Monday. However, Amazon has not placed restrictions on generic versions of Plan B, allowing customers to purchase up to 30 units of another emergency contraceptive called My Choice. Amazon joins a growing list...
BUSINESS
CNBC

CVS capping purchases of Plan B pills to ensure consistent supply

CVS caps purchases of Plan B and Aftera emergency contraceptives to three per order. The chain said it had ample supply of the pills but wanted to ensure "equitable access and consistent supply." Walgreens said it is not limiting purchases of the pills. CVS is limiting the number of the...
HEALTH
marketplace.org

Doctors wonder about future of COVID drugs as federal funding wanes

Here’s your routine reminder that this pandemic isn’t over: Drugmaker Eli Lilly said Wednesday that it will supply the U.S. government with another 150,000 doses of its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody drug, bebtelovimab. The price tag for taxpayers is about $275 million. It’s welcome news for medical professionals who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Jennifer Ashton
Fox News

What is fentanyl? Here's more to know about the dangerous drug

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s taken thousands of Americans lives. And with deaths related to the drug rising in the U.S., families are concerned about how they can protect themselves from addiction, unintentional ingestion and overdose. The FDA-approved prescription drug was originally developed in 1959. It was introduced...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Cvs Pharmacies#Online Pharmacies#Pill#Drugs#Abc News#The Supreme Court#Lim
MedicalXpress

Opioids: Four ways to reduce harm, overdose and death

The epidemic of substance use disorder continues to ravage the United States—as nearly 108,000 Americans died due to overdose in 2021, according provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 40 million Americans over 12 years old reportedly needed treatment for a substance use disorder in 2020, yet only 2.7 million people received treatment at a specialty facility, a national survey shows.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mashed

The Reason A Baby Formula Plant Just Stopped Production

Parents are hoping to finally put the nationwide 2022 baby formula shortage behind them this summer. The infant milk alternative — which has been thin on the ground for months on account of a two-pronged recall of Abbott Laboratories baby formula, not to mention increased demand and supply chain issues left over from early pandemic stockpiling — could trickle back onto shelves at retailers like Walgreens, Target, and CVS as early as July, according to the FDA Commissioner.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Covid is making common virues act bizarrely, doctors warn

In addition to killing more than 1 million people in the US alone, Covid is also affecting how other common and obscure diseases alike affect the population, doctors warn.Doctors at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital in Connecticut, for example, have reported a flood of patients with cases of the adenovirus, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus, influenza and parainfluenza, as well as Covid.“That’s not typical for any time of year and certainly not typical in May and June,” Thomas Murray, an infection-control expert and associate professor of pediatrics at Yale, told The Washington Post.Rhinovirus, for example, rarely sends...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GMA

GMA

56K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy