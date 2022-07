In March 2020, telemedicine became essential not only in the U.S. but to the entire world, as we faced the uncertainty of a global coronavirus pandemic. Almost overnight, technology became paramount in healthcare and telehealth and telemedicine programs became top level advertising. While we’ve been relatively fortunate with this transition, believe it or not, there are villages across this planet that have experienced decades of limited-to-no access to simple medical equipment, qualified healthcare professionals or sanitary treatment facilities.

