Arizona’s leaders have committed to giving Arizona’s arts and culture sector a significant boost in the coming year. The $18 billion bipartisan budget passed last week by the state’s legislature and signed by Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday, June 28, includes a $5 million appropriation to the Arizona Commission on the Arts for Fiscal Year 2023. This one-time allocation is the largest single-year investment in the arts in the state’s history and will bring per-capita funding for the arts in Arizona up to a level comparable to such regional peer-states as Nevada and New Mexico.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO