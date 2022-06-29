ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois 2022 primary election results

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2F81_0gOce1xr00

Illinois voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for governor, secretary of state, the Senate, the House and the state legislature. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET.

Voters had until Thursday to request a mail ballot for the primary. To have one’s vote be counted, the ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and arrive within 14 days after. Illinois does not require a photo ID to vote in the primary.

State Significance

The Illinois gubernatorial race is becoming one to watch. Incumbent J.B Pritzker -- a Democrat and a member of the family who controls the Hyatt Hotel enterprise -- is running for reelection.

But all of the action is on the GOP side.

Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of one of Chicago’s largest suburbs, Aurora, is running in the Republican primary. Irvin and his campaign have heavily focused on crime and taxes, while the former mayor has avoided mentioning other pressing issues such as abortion access. Another candidate in the race is state Sen. Darren Bailey, who received an endorsement from Donald Trump.

Bailey fought against COVID-19 restrictions, is against abortions and is an avid supporter of the Second Amendment and Trump.

The gubernatorial contest is shaping up to become one of the most expensive in history, awash in millions of dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bI5Xi_0gOce1xr00
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images - PHOTO: Voters cast their ballots on Primary Day at the No. 571 Boathouse, June 28, 2022, in Chicago.

Pritzker's nemesis -- Billionaire Ken Griffin of Citadel, a hedge fund and financial services company -- has helped fund Irvin's campaign: According to the Illinois State Board of Elections website, Griffin has donated $50 million. Griffin also poured millions in 2018 against Pritzker during his first run for governor of Illinois.

Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent millions trying to ensure that Irvin is not the GOP nominee in the race.

At the congressional level, Illinois Democrats drew Democratic Reps. Marie Newman and Sean Casten in the same district and they will face off against each other in Tuesday’s primary.

The Illinois 15th Congressional District has paired another set of incumbents against one another: GOP Reps. Mary Miller and Rodney Davis.

Davis voted to certify the 2020 election and supported a proposal for a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. On the other hand, Miller voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

Comments / 2

SammyC2357
2d ago

Voters had until Thursday to request a mail ballot for the primary. To have one’s vote be counted, the ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and arrive within 14 days after. Illinois does not require a photo ID to vote in the primary. Without requiring voter ID it will be easier to count the votes of the dead. 💀 🗳

Reply
3
Glen Arnold
2d ago

Illinois does not require voter ID in the primary no wonder there’s so much cheating going on there

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Newman
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Legislature#Republican Primary#Politics State#Election State#Senate#House#Democrat#Hyatt Hotel#Gop
NBC Chicago

Here's Who's on Your Ballot For the Illinois Primary Election 2022

Election Day for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election is here, and polls are open 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. And along with local candidates and measures, there are so many important races happening in Illinois this election, including Secretary of State, Governor and more. We've created a tool to help...
hoiabc.com

What you need to know about the voting in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local election officials expect strong Republican turnout for Tuesday’s midterm Illinois Primary Election. More than 10,000 voters either have already cast an early ballot or have already returned their mail-in ballots across Peoria, Tazewell and McLean Counties. That includes 4,480 in Peoria County, 4,675 in McLean County and 2,059 in Tazewell County, as of Monday afternoon.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Oklahoma Governor Primary Election Results

NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Oklahoma. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by the type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. That information isn’t widely available in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wrvo.org

Live Results: New York State 2022 Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday, June 28 in the New York primary elections, including a notable primary for governor and lieutenant governor. (The state's primaries for U.S. House seats are in August.) Follow the results live.
ABC News

ABC News

718K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy