ESPYS 2022 -- Best Boxer

NEW YORK -- Former NBA point guard Rod Strickland is the new men's basketball coach at Long Island University. Strickland was hired Thursday to replace Derek Kellogg, who led the Sharks to a 16-14 record last season. He had been serving as the program director for the NBA G League Ignite, evaluating and mentoring top high school prospects to prepare them for a professional career.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO