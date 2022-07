ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Local teachers are concerned over two laws set to take effect Friday they say will change the way they can teach and act in their own classrooms. A group of teachers are attending the Orange County school board meeting tonight to voice their concern over the new laws that regulate how teachers can discuss sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom and how they can teach subjects related to race.

