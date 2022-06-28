ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Music Playlist for San Antonio's First News on Tuesday June 28th

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe receive many requests from the listeners of San Antonio's First News to know what particular songs were played throughout the morning newscast. Below is a list of the music played during the broadcast on Tuesday June 28th as compiled by Technical...

sanantoniomag.com

8 Fun Things to do in San Antonio this Fourth of July Weekend

Head to Woodlawn Lake Park for a day of family fun, including carnival games, a performance by the U.S. Air Force Band of the West and free workout classes. There will also be food trucks and vendors on-site. A fireworks display over the lake caps off the fun. Monday, July 4, 11 am to 9:30 pm, 1103 Cincinnati Ave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

New star-studded, San Antonio-backed movie sends viewers on a Wild West murder mystery

Movie producer Kelly Frazier is a Western kind of gal. Born and raised in Houston, the former music-video producer (she's worked with such country artists as Shania Twain, George Jones, and Billy Ray Cyrus) has been working almost exclusively in the genre of cowboy fiction. "I did about seven Westerns in a row, which are always the most fun to shoot," Frazier, who's been in the business ("scarily enough," she says) for 30 years, tells CultureMap.
HOUSTON, TX
sanantoniomag.com

The San Antonio Barbecue Bucket List

Today, San Antonio displays the best range of barbecue in the city’s history—and it’s truly exciting to experience. Meats by the pound and classic two- and three-meat platters are in good hands, while the bucket-list-worthy options also include inventive sandwiches, tacos and unusual combinations, like brisket with green curry, pork sausage made with Oaxaca cheese and chili serrano, and banana pudding with buñuelos. The dozens of pitmasters and chefs shaping the Alamo City’s flavor are worthy of support, so get out there and indulge in the wonderful alchemy of smoke and meat (plus elote, housemade pickles, big red cake and plenty of cobbler).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Ma Harper Serves Up Gumbo and Gospel

Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen has been an East Side staple for decades, serving gumbo that’s become the stuff of legends, and even Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Guy Fieri can attest to that. According to Alice Harper, known as Ma, Fieri said she could make a career out of just selling her gumbo, which she jokes is made with everything but the kitchen sink.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 29, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, stay refreshed with an array of sips from Drink Tank Coffee. We’ll show off some of their menu favorites. Brisket with a side of Chicharoni Macaroni--yes please! We are taking you to one of San Antonio’s favorite barbecue spots, 2M Smokehouse.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Pitmaster pointers from the pros at 2M Smokehouse

SAN ANTONIO – 2M Smokehouse is a San Antonio favorite stop for all things bbq. They are located at 2731 S. WW White Rd. They are open Thursday - Sunday. If you like barbacoa, they serve it every first Sunday of the month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TexasHighways

Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's Alamo Biscuit Co. launches morning happy hour aimed at overnight workers

Alamo Biscuit Co. has launched a breakfast happy hour targeted to overnight workers such as security guards, hospital employees and hotel staff. The eatery at 9630 Huebner Road, Suite 103 is now offering $10 mimosa kits Monday through Friday from 7-10 a.m. and Saturday from 7-9 a.m. The offer includes a full bottle of sparkling wine plus a choice of juice for diners to craft their own mimosas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Winos and rhinos come together at a new winery and rhino reserve north of San Antonio

Rhinory, a winery that opened late last month north of San Antonio, is bringing together winos and rhinos in a Texas Hill Country setting. The Fredericksburg winery includes both a tasting room and a reserve for Blake, a Southern White Rhino who resides on the 55-acre property. Folks can sip Rhinory’s vino while watching the 4,000-pound animal mosey about the property. The rhino is visible both from the tasting room and a grove of large oak trees next to one of his feed stations and a watering hole.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

$1 million Roots Food Hall coming to San Antonio's northwestern suburb of Helotes

San Antonio's northwestern bedroom community of Helotes will gain a massive food hall next year reminiscent of the one anchoring downtown’s Pearl complex, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. The 10,000-square-foot, $1 million food hall called Roots Food Hall will offer multiple restaurant tenants and a courtyard where visitors...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

