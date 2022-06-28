Best of July

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

By Kristina Light
July Fun Calendar

July: National Bison Month Visit a herd of bison, elk and other hooved animals at the Native Hooved Animal Enclosure in Fleming Park, near Lake Jacomo. July 1, International Joke Day Check out some joke and riddle books at your local library. Use the online catalog for Mid-Continent Public Libraries at MyMCPL.org.
Date Night Inspiration for July

Not only is July 17 National Ice Cream Day, but July is also National Ice Cream Month—and Kansas City has no shortage of great ice cream places to help celebrate! Start with Betty Rae’s, one of the cult favorites in this town that always has fun and yummy combinations (like goat cheese, apricots and candied walnuts). Then there’s Foggi Ice Cream, where you get to watch your ice cream being freshly made with nitrogen. Their cookies and cream is a tasty choice. Next, try the Golden Scoop, which is a nonprofit ice cream and coffee shop that employs people with developmental disabilities. Their strawberry jam ice cream is a delicious top seller. One of our favorite dates is trying out a new-to-us ice cream place, even if it’s a 30-minute drive from where we live..
July Editor's Letter

July brings our Birthday Party Guide AND a big birthday in our home!. Twenty-one years ago, as my husband and I celebrated our fifth wedding anniversary in July we also were anxiously awaiting another big life moment: the birth of our first child. She was scheduled to arrive on July 25, my husband’s birthday. He took that day off from work because, “That’s when the baby is coming.” I informed him that babies rarely arrive on their due date, but he kept the scheduled day off, just in case. My dad had shared that the only day the baby (the first grandchild on both sides of the family) couldn’t arrive was July 19, as he was having knee surgery that day. With the combination of my husband’s requesting July 25 off and my dad’s telling me not to have the baby on July 19, you can see where this is going. During the evening of July 18, I met my husband for dinner and then went home. He had to work late that evening, and when he arrived home, I described some pains I’d been having, possibly contractions. We stayed up through the night, timing how often the pain came, and called the doctor around 4:00 in the morning. He said to go to the hospital, but I was sure that once we got to the hospital, they would send us home. It was my first baby, a week before my due date, and my contractions weren’t consistent. After about an hour at the hospital I asked the nurse, “Am I staying?” to which she replied, “Oh yes, you are having a baby today!” Around 4:00 that afternoon, Victoria Marie entered our lives, and as all you parents know, life hasn’t been the same since. I can’t believe I’m wishing my baby a happy 21st birthday, but here we are! I hope it’s the best, most amazing year yet! We love you!
Teach Your Child to Play Independently

Parents have so many different jobs to do: establishing consistent routines, teaching our children appropriate manners, offering a variety of foods and providing nutritious meals and modeling playing appropriately with others and showing kindness and respect. We strive to teach our children to be independent as well. We want them to be independent at dressing, brushing teeth, toileting, eating and so much more. But have you ever stopped to think how we might want our kids to be independent when it comes to play too? Though independent play may not be at the top of your to-do list, it may be more important than you think. “In a world where our families and children are often overscheduled, carving out time for independent play, without electronics, is critical for the developmental needs and growth of our children,” says Michelle Howard, director of Christ Lutheran Early Education Center in Overland Park. “Early childhood educators are seeing an increase in the number of children that struggle knowing how to play or have the ability to explore materials without being told exactly what to do and how to do it.”
OVERLAND PARK, KS

