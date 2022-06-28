For AMBUSH‘s Spring/Summer 2023 pre-collection, creative director Yoon Ahn took inspiration from the city of Tokyo, which she has called home for the past 20 years. Incorporating the Japanese capital’s love for fashion and music, the designer translated the vibrant energy of Shibuya into her latest creations. Described as a “new fashion mixtape,” the SS23 range is what Ahn wants to see on the streets of her neighborhood, including tracksuits, nylon pants, oversized shirts and more. Mostly designed to be unisex, the collection is highlighted with workwear-inspired pieces including dolman sleeve shirts, as well as denim offered in sportswear-hybrid styles. Standing out from the lineup is the AMBUSH kimono jacket, which is updated in denim.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO