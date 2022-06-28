ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center for Empowerment and Education looking to fill a number of positions

By WLAD Newsroom
 5 days ago

The Center for Empowerment and Education is looking to fill a number of positions. Formerly the Women's Center of Greater Danbury, the Center is looking to hire a full time Child and Family Counselor. This person would support, advocacy, safety planning, counseling, and educational services to...

Local lawmaker calls for ban on walk ins at state parks

New Fairfield State Representative Patrick Callahan has been visiting Squantz Pond State Park the past few weekends to observe the crowds. He says the overflow is disruptive to area businesses and neighborhoods. He's been in contact with New Fairfield officials, law enforcement, park staff and state park management about walk in visitors. He says they are creating a dangerous situation by parking illegally and walking along state roads. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has long maintained that they can't regulate walk ins. Callahan says if reelected in November, he plans to pursue a legislative change next session. In previous years, efforts have failed in the General Assembly to ban walk ins at state parks.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Conn. DPH updates COVID-19 data for Greater Danbury

Conn. DPH updates COVID-19 data for Greater Danbury. The state Department of Public Health is providing an update on COVID-19 data for all Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report for the 7 days ending June 30th, there were 32 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 13, Brookfield had 10 and New Fairfield 7. There were 19 COVID cases in New Milford, 18 in Newtown, Redding reported 0 cases while Ridgefield had 22.
New Fairfield Lions Club annual Independence Day parade is Monday

The New Fairfield Lions Club annual Independence Day parade is being held once again. The parade procession will start at 9:30am on Route 37 in front of the senior center parking lot and proceed south on Route 39, past Town Hall and onto Memorial Field. Police will close streets involved around 8:45am and barriers at several locations, including the intersection of Routes 37 and 39, at Beaver Bog Road, Sawmill Road and Barnum Road. An awards ceremony with presentation of trophies for vest floats and groups in the parade will take place at the Lions Gazebo. About 40 different groups are participating. Adults leading youth group participants should arrive early so parents dropping off kids do not have to wait, causing congestion on Route 37. A shuttle will be available starting at 8am between the Department of Education Building across from Town Hall and Croix Hill Road at Route 37, which is at the middle of the parade line up order.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Danbury Farmers Market is back on CityCenter Green

Danbury Farmers Market is back on CityCenter Green. The Danbury Farmers Market is back on the Danbury CityCenter Green, Saturdays from 10am until 2pm through October 29th, featuring local produce and other products. A number of new vendors are on site, including crafters. Live music, dance classes and a special Macaroni Kids Family Fun Zone and other activities will also be taking place. Throughout the season there will be food/good eating workshops with a $15 market money incentive, among other programs. This is the 12th year of the CityCenter Danbury Farmers’ Market, a project of the Danbury Farmers’ Market Community Collaborative with 35 community stakeholders. CT SNAP Match, formerly food stamps, are accepted and matched at any dollar amount. Double Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers for seniors and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children recipients as well. Veterans (with vet ID) receive $10 in market coins per market.
DANBURY, CT
NY law enforcement urging boating safety this summer

Summer is officially here, and the number of people taking to local waterways on boats and personal watercraft is increasing. Members of the Putnam County Legislature and public safety agencies are raising awareness to boating safety this season. Carmel Fire Department officials are encouraging all vessel operators to take an...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Putnam County police agencies to crack down on impaired drivers

Putnam County police agencies to crack down on impaired drivers. Putnam County police agencies are participating in special efforts this weekend to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign started today and will end on Tuesday. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville says the Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving. He says highly visible, highly publicized efforts like this aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving. There's a mobile app called Have A Plan where people will be able to find a safe ride home. McConnville notes that impaired driving is completely preventable, all it takes is a little planning.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Redding Police identify Danbury man killed in car accident

Redding Police identify Danbury man killed in car accident. Redding Police have identified the Danbury man killed in a car accident on Route 53 early Monday morning. Police say 30-year-old Elrick Mora was pronounced dead at the scene. Redding Police responded to the area just north of John Read Middle School shortly after 2am and found a heavily damaged vehicle off the roadway. Police determined that the car was headed south, struck a tree off the shoulder of the road and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Mora was the lone occupant in the vehicle. The investigation into the accident remains open as officers await toxicology report results.
DANBURY, CT

