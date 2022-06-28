Center for Empowerment and Education looking to fill a number of positions

Danbury Farmers Market is back on CityCenter Green. The Danbury Farmers Market is back on the Danbury CityCenter Green, Saturdays from 10am until 2pm through October 29th, featuring local produce and other products. A number of new vendors are on site, including crafters. Live music, dance classes and a special Macaroni Kids Family Fun Zone and other activities will also be taking place. Throughout the season there will be food/good eating workshops with a $15 market money incentive, among other programs. This is the 12th year of the CityCenter Danbury Farmers’ Market, a project of the Danbury Farmers’ Market Community Collaborative with 35 community stakeholders. CT SNAP Match, formerly food stamps, are accepted and matched at any dollar amount. Double Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers for seniors and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children recipients as well. Veterans (with vet ID) receive $10 in market coins per market.
