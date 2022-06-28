Center for Empowerment and Education looking to fill a number of positions

The New Fairfield Lions Club annual Independence Day parade is being held once again. The parade procession will start at 9:30am on Route 37 in front of the senior center parking lot and proceed south on Route 39, past Town Hall and onto Memorial Field. Police will close streets involved around 8:45am and barriers at several locations, including the intersection of Routes 37 and 39, at Beaver Bog Road, Sawmill Road and Barnum Road. An awards ceremony with presentation of trophies for vest floats and groups in the parade will take place at the Lions Gazebo. About 40 different groups are participating. Adults leading youth group participants should arrive early so parents dropping off kids do not have to wait, causing congestion on Route 37. A shuttle will be available starting at 8am between the Department of Education Building across from Town Hall and Croix Hill Road at Route 37, which is at the middle of the parade line up order.

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO