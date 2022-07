Thor: Love and Thunder is getting ready to make its way into theaters next week, so as per usual, a lot of new information on the film is starting to get released. From Kevin Feige revealing that they made Jane Foster a little taller in the film to a deleted Gorr the God Butcher dance scene, this is the Marvel Studios film to watch. The studio is known for sneaking cameos into their films, and Love and Thunder is no different. During a recent interview with Kevin McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth revealed that along with his and director Taika Waititi's children that the film will also feature Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's kids.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO