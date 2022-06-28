Zendaya rocks a plunging silver gown on cover of Vogue Italia as she admits to 'sometimes' feeling 'silly being an actor' and having 'a pretty normal life'

Zendaya opened up about navigating fame at a young age, after getting her start on the teen sitcom Shake It Up in 2010, while gracing the cover of Vogue Italia.

In addition to discussing how she manages to 'live a pretty normal life' despite being a household name, the 25-year-old actress praised her fans for 'really understanding' she is just 'human' too.

'They want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them,' she told the outlet. 'They're really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself.'

We're always huge fans of her ensembles, and stylist Law Roach has pulled off another fabulous outfit for Zendaya's latest cover for Vogue Italia.

Zendaya rocked a silver sequin dress from Valentino's couture collection for the shoot, which she teamed with luxe Bulgari jewelry and dazzling purple makeup.

When asked by Jordan Anderson if she thinks about how's she made history through her accomplishments, like becoming the youngest winner of the Best Drama Actress award at the Emmy TV awards, she admits it can be 'a weird thing' to reflect about.

'It's something you try to be aware and conscious of but also not think about, so that you don't get too in your head,' the performer explained. 'It can be scary and nerve-wracking because then there comes the pressure and you wanna do it the right way.'

Zendaya also noted that she feels 'incredibly grateful to be in this position,' which she said would not be possible 'without the women of the past, especially, iconic black women.'

'I wouldn't be able to exist in this space. So with every new accomplishment, with every new thing I learn, I hope that I can be a part of paying that forward and hopefully it'll be easier for the next person,' she added.

Still, at times, she admitted that 'sometimes' she feels 'kind of silly' as an actress as she joked: 'It’s like I make-believe for a living.'

'[Being an actress] may seem ridiculous, but then I remember the stories that I'm telling & the reasons behind them. Especially as of recent with Euphoria, I had so many people reach out and share their experiences of connecting with it, in the sense of loss or addiction or grief or mental illness and their struggles with that,' the Spider-Man: No Way Home star reflected.

The Oakland native went on to say that portraying her latest role as drug-addicted teen Rue in HBO's hit drama and other characters with powerful stories 'gives' her 'purpose.'

She also spoke about her love of fashion and 'playing a character' on the red carpet with her clothing.

'I always loved clothes and they were in many ways a tool of expression. Fashion has taught me so much about myself and how to be so much more fearless in a lot of different ways,' she gushed.

The Emmy winner continued: 'It has also helped me in other avenues of my life whether it be business or even as an actress to be more fearless and to not be so concerned with other people's point of view of what I look like or what I'm wearing.'

For her stunning Vogue Italia cover, Zendaya rocked a plunging silver gown covered in beads, a deep purple eyeshadow and lots of blush on her glowing skin.

Upon unveiling the issue on her Instagram account, she gushed that it was 'such a dream shooting this cover' and thanked Vogue Italia for having her.

She worked with her go-to stylist Law Roach and had her makeup done by Raoúl Alejandre and tresses styled by Antoinette Hill.

Afra Zamara served as the set designer while Head of Editorial Content, Francesca Ragazzi, and Vogue's Global Creative Director ,Juan Costa Paz, both played a part of Zendaya's dreamy cover shoot.

Inside the magazines' pages, the actress sported a number of different looks, including an off-the-shoulder white gown and a very low-cut white dress with two slits covered with silver beads.

Additionally, she sported a white halter dress with a cutout across her lean midriff an a silver bangle.

Her boyfriend Tom Holland showed his support for the cover by commenting three heart-eye emojis under the picture.

Meanwhile, her costars of past and present including Storm Reid, Barbie Ferreira and Hunter Schafer also gushed over her.

Behind the scenes: Zendaya shared video capturing the behind-the-scenes magic of her Vogue shoot