More than a million student loan borrowers are entitled to automatic relief thanks to recent court settlements and rule changes from the U.S. Department of Education. Several groups of student loan borrowers will receive automatic aid unless they choose to opt out. The groups include some current and former service members, borrowers with qualifying permanent disabilities that prevent them from working and attendees of the defunct ITT Tech who inadvertently took out “misleading” loans that the for-profit college chain allegedly disguised as grant money.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO