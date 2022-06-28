Another death reported in Amtrak crash in Chariton County

Watch live as the NTSB hold a press conference to give the latest update on the crash.

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The death toll from an Amtrak train crash and derailment Monday in Chariton County is now up to four.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday that a fourth person in the crash died at University Hospital. About 150 people total were taken to 10 hospitals around the area after the crash in Mendon, Missouri, that derailed the train, the patrol said. Amtrak said about 275 people were on the train, which had eight passenger cars and two engines, including the crew.

A National Transportation Safety Board team arrived Tuesday at the site near Mendon to investigate the crash, the agency tweeted a little before 11:30 a.m. The NTSB planned a news conference for 4 p.m.

The derailment happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday after an Amtrak passenger train crashed into a dump truck at a crossing near Mendon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Aerial video of the crash aftermath

Troopers said the dump truck driver and two people on the train were killed in the collision. A spokesperson for Boone Health in Columbia told ABC 17 News the hospital treated and released 28 people from the derailment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, MU Health Care had treated 18 patients and released eight of them.

The NTSB said Monday that a 16-member go-team would head to the area to investigate the derailment.

Jeffrey Schramm, an engineering professor at Missouri S&T, said the stretch of track in that area is well-maintained and Amtrak trains are authorized to go up to 90 mph there.

"As my dad who worked for the railroad many years said, 'expect a train at any time on any track in any direction,'" Schramm told ABC 17 News. "You might cross that crossing 100 times, but on that 101st time, you never know."

The crossing had been slated for improvements including lights and gates , according to a Missouri Department of Transportation planning document. Mike Spencer, who farms in the area, said locals have talked with MoDOT about the danger at the crossing.

"It was pretty predictable," Spencer said.

Amtrak has set up a number for families to get more information about the derailment. That number is 800-USA-Rail.

