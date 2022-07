Don’t worry, you’re not alone in thinking HTC had stopped making smartphones. The company has been eerily quiet of late when it comes to mobiles, instead choosing to focus on its Vive line of VR headsets.But now it’s back with the new Desire 22 pro, a metaverse-focused handset with its own cryptocurrency and NFT wallet.Once a big name in the flagship smartphone market, with the original HTC Desire and then later with the One M8, HTC is headed in a different direction with its new model. Instead of pitting itself against Samsung and Google at the top end of the...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO