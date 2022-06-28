ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks linebacker unit ranked among top 10 by Pro Football Focus

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
The Seahawks released middle linebacker Bobby Wagner on the same day Russell Wilson was traded, removing what had been the centerpiece of their defense for the last 10 years. Moving forward, how well the new-look linebacker rotation performs will have a big impact on just how good this defense will be in the post-Wagner era.

While they don’t have anywhere near the experience of the famously-successul pairing of Wagner and K.J. Wright, Seattle does have a couple of young, quality starters at this spot. According to a new list at PFF, the Seahawks’ linebacker unit is the eighth-best in the NFL.

“This ranking may be a surprise after the Seahawks lost future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner in free agency this offseason, but Wagner seemed to be on the downslope of his career. Jordyn Brooks is an ascending star who will get more snaps this year. Cody Barton is another interesting player who will finally get a chance to start this season.”

Brooks had a rough rookie season in 2020, raising questions about the team using a first-round pick on him. He did grow a great deal last year, though – improving his PFF grades in run defense, tackling, pass rushing and especially coverage, which had been the weakest part of his game. Brooks will be the new defensive play-caller for this defense.

Meanwhile, Barton saw his first legitimate playing time in the final two games of the 2021 season, taking over at middle linebacker for Wagner, who suffered a knee injury on the first snap in Week 17. Barton proved more than effective and the defense as a whole appeared to be sharper in those games than they had been.

As for Seattle’s depth, the team added Joel Iyiegbuniwe in free agency. We’re projecting him and Ben Burr-Kirven will serve as the main backups.

