Michael Jordan had a sensational season. He led the league in points, win shares, and averaged 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists during the season. The world of professional sports is a wild one sometimes. Despite being named the MVP of the season, Jordan was not one of the top 10 highest-paid players for the season. He was actually nowhere close, ranked 32nd with his $3.85 million salary.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO