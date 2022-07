Charlie Daniels' luxurious tour bus is currently for sale, and the price has been significantly reduced for a custom-built motor coach that's like a high-end home on wheels. The online listing states that Daniels' Prevost Liberty bus was built in 1994, but the luxury touring vehicle has been updated extensively in recent years. The stunning motor coach includes a full lounge area with a sofa and chairs, a dining area, an office with an office chair and a recliner, a kitchenette and even laundry facilities.

