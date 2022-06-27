ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche, Lightning show importance of making smart trades

Cover picture for the articleTampa, Fla. — In a copycat league known for following the Stanley Cup champions, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog paused when asked what other teams could...

Canadiens on Right Track to Becoming Next Avalanche

It was an off-the-rails 2021-22 for the Montreal Canadiens, where they obviously finished in last place, “earning” the first-overall pick. However, according to Joe Sakic, general manager of the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche, that’s what you need to build a contender. Wouldn’t he be an expert on the matter? You would think.
Stanley Cup champs, Colorado Avalanche, feeling the love from hundreds of thousands of fans

The Colorado Avalanche relished in the sights and sounds of a parade and rally in their honor for winning the 2022 Stanley Cup championship. Team captain, Gabriel Landeskog, showed off a "championship suit" of sorts and rallied up the crowd at Civic Center Park on June 30.This is the first Stanley Cup the team has won in 21 years.RELATED: Avs players celebrate with fans during Stanley Cup Championship parade, rally"The group of guys behind me, I cant even begin to tell you the resiliency, the commitment to win, the determination to win, the attitude. These guys are the best people you'll ever meet," Landeskog said.Landeskog, who has been with the team since 2011, has mentored younger players - including best defenseman in the league, Cale Makar."All hail, Cale" chants turned to cheers and encouragement for Nazem Kadri. The center overcame a lot of adversity during the post-season which included threats from St. Louis Blues fans."All my teammates, the city of Denver sticking by my side, never waivered. I love you guys! We're the champs baby, we're the champs!" he shouted out to the sea of burgundy and blue.
How Joe Sakic, Jared Bednar and the Kroenkes built a Stanley Cup team

Five years ago, the Colorado Avalanche were the worst team in the National Hockey League. They won outright only 22 times in an 82-game season. Why it matters: On Thursday, as the Avs parade the Stanley Cup through the streets of Denver, it's worth remembering how they went from chumps to champs.
Lightning confident they're set up for continued success

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, two championships and a strong — though ultimately unsuccessful — bid for a third. Any way you list the accomplishments, it’s been quite a run for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who feel they are nowhere close to being done after falling short of becoming the first team in nearly 40 years to win three consecutive NHL titles.
