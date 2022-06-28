ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

3 Vikings rookies that'll make the biggest impact in 2022

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGFQn_0gOblnNG00

The Minnesota Vikings are hopeful their incoming rookie class can make an immediate impact on the field in the 2022 season. That’s partly what the win-now year is hinging on.

Sure, the Vikings have talent on both sides of the ball, but there are key areas on the field they were never going to improve at unless they upgraded through the draft.

There were several rookies taken that have an opportunity to make a significant impact in their first year with the team.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah finessed his way up and down the draft board and came away with 10 players in total, before taking in a slew of undrafted rookie free agents.

Let’s keep things fun and narrow it down to only three players. Here are the rookies most likely to have the biggest impact in 2022.

G, Ed Ingram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwQfD_0gOblnNG00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

We’re starting in the trenches on this list with offensive guard Ed Ingram, who was taken with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round.

It doesn’t matter how much firepower quarterback Kirk Cousins has at his disposal if the Vikings fail to stand their ground along the offensive front. If they’re getting pushed around again at right guard and center, the jet will remain landed for the Kevin O’Connell-coached offense.

Oli Udoh at right guard had the lowest Pro Football Focus grade of the Vikings’ offensive linemen last season, and the team has bent over backwards in an effort to rectify things this year. They added a pair of capable veterans in Jesse Davis and Chris Reed to compete for the starting job.

And they also went out and drafted Ingram, who has the talent to be a long-term solution to the Vikings’ right guard woes. He still hasn’t officially signed his rookie contract, but the hope is that the team can finalize his deal and get him competing for that starting role up front.

Davis and Reed received the brunt of the attention throughout the spring practices, but that could quickly change this summer when the pads come on at training camp. Ingram clearly has the higher ceiling at one of the biggest positions of needs on the roster for the Vikings.

OLB, Luiji Vilain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L60Ah_0gOblnNG00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

You can never have too many pass rushers.

Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is going to have a blast getting undrafted rookie free agent Luiji Vilain in the mix of some of his quarterback-hunting packages.

The former Wake Forest prodigy has the potential to be one of the biggest steals of the 2022 NFL draft. Power, athleticism and motor—it’s all there for Vilain to punish opposing offenses at the next level.

He has the ability to be a solid rotational piece for a Vikings team that also has two Pro Bowl pass-rushers in Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith.

When speaking with the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson, a pass-rushing coach claimed Vilain was going to “play for a long time in the NFL” and do so at a “high level.”

S, Lewis Cine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Awlru_0gOblnNG00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The first player taken off the draft board for the Vikings was the hard-hitting safety out of Georgia, Lewis Cine.

Even in the spring practices, he has already had multiple opportunities to work with the first-team defense, and O’Connell was also encouraging him to be more of a vocal leader for the other rookies.

He’s already being groomed to be “the guy” in the defensive backfield before he’s even taken an NFL snap. It’ll help playing next to the current guy, Harrison Smith, who is a legendary figure at the safety position.

The knowledge Cine will be able to extract from Smith should take his game to the level needed to create a fearsome duo on the backend of the defense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Georgia State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Davis
The Spun

Dolphins React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in American pro football history, passed away this week. He was 76 years old. Briscoe started his pro career with the Denver Broncos. He then spent time with the Buffalo Bills before making his way over to the Miami Dolphins. One of the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Here's What USC, UCLA Told The Big Ten

The college football landscape could be headed for a major shake-up. According to Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner, USC and UCLA are planning to join the Big Ten as soon as 2024. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated confirmed that both prestigious programs are close to completing the move. Per Dellenger, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Pro Football Focus#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Rumored To Have 1 Growing Concern With Deshaun Watson

The NFL's disciplinary hearing with Deshaun Watson reached its second day on Wednesday. The league is arguing for Watson to be suspended for at least a year, while Watson and the NFLPA are looking for a shorter suspension (or potentially none at all). Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is now...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His 1 Biggest Concern For Michigan This Year

Michigan had a monumental 2021, ending an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State en route to a Big Ten title and the program's first College Football Playoff appearance. When speaking about the Wolverines at a charity golf event, per MLive's Aaron McMann, former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit wasn't bitter about seeing his former rival flourish. However, the College GameDay and new NFL commentator for Amazon's Thursday Night Football is interested to see how Jim Harbaugh's squad responds to significant roster turnover.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy