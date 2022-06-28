ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champion launch second drop from Stranger Things collection

Kerrang
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next instalment of Stranger Things 4 is soooo nearly upon us now, and to celebrate Champion have...

www.kerrang.com

Kerrang

daine launches new chapter with dreamy single Sleepwalking

Daine is wasting no time following the release of her debut project Quantum Jumping in May; the Aussie emo-pop artist has already shared new music. Entitled Sleepwalking, her dreamy new single was inspired by the shoegaze genre and continues daine's genre-pushing style. Lyrically, too, it has a different feel ('You feel things you can't escape / But I think I’m alright on my own'), given that Quantum Jumping featured songs that were written when she was around 15 or 16. “I have such a bad relationship with this, honestly,” daine recently told Kerrang! of that material. “I was angsty and I’d just had my first break up. It’s kind of cringe to think back on it now, but at the time, it felt so huge.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers Tease Origin Story of the Upside Down

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things. Read at your own risk!. As Volume 2 approaches its release, the buzz around Stranger Things Season 5 continues and the Duffer Brothers fuel everyone’s excitement as they teased that the last run of the show would cater the origin story of the Upside Down which is the common denominator of the antagonists of the series, the Mind Flayer, Demogorgons, and Vecna.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Harley Quinn season 3 finally lands release date in new trailer

Harley Quinn season 2 finale spoilers follow. Harley Quinn will finally be returning to screens next month. After two seasons on DC Universe, the adult animated series will make its debut as an HBO Max Original on Thursday, July 28 in the US. Kaley Cuoco, who voices the title character,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘People Just Do Nothing’ Star Asim Chaudhry To Lead Viaplay Feature ‘Listen Up!’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA-nominated People Just Do Nothing star Asim Chaudhry is to lead Nordic streamer Viaplay’s latest original feature, a Norwegian adaptation of Gulraiz Sharif’s Listen Up!. Chaudhry, who has also starred in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Wonder Woman 1984, will star alongside newcomers Mohammed Ahmed and Liza Haider in the film about 15-year-old Mahmoud, who is looking forward to the summer vacation. When his uncle arrives on a visit from Pakistan, Mahmoud takes on the task of showing him everything that the capital city has to offer and at the same time his younger brother lets him in...
NFL
Gamespot

Spy X Family And Other Shonen Jump Characters Are Coming To New Switch RPG In July

Monster No. 8 - Kafka Hibino. Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions follows the protagonist Damien as he retreats into an imaginary world and battles against the forces of evil alongside heroes from his favorite Shonen Jump and Jump+ manga. Each fight has a strategic element to it, and Damien can use the signature abilities of his manga heroes to defeat his enemies.
COMICS
Kerrang

Watch Denzel Curry’s excellent new Tiny Desk Concert

Fresh from a 2022 Kerrang! Award nomination for Best Album, Denzel Curry has performed several tracks from Melt My Eyez See Your Future as part of a six-song Tiny Desk Concert. NPR Music have unveiled their latest Tiny Desk to celebrate Black Music Month, with this instalment of curated performances...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

One Piece Day Teases Worldwide Summer Event With Special Trailer

One Piece is gearing up for the 25th Anniversary of its franchise overall, and has released a new trailer hyping up its upcoming worldwide livestream event this Summer that fans all over will be able to check out in full. With series creator Eiichiro Oda now in the middle of a hiatus to get ready for the final saga of the manga overall, there are still many things to look forward to from the franchise this Summer. There's not only with a new feature film hitting theaters across Japan, but a special event hyping up some of the manga's biggest moments.
COMICS
Collider

‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Sequel Gets 2024 Release Date

It looks like King Kong is ready for a rematch, as Warner Bros. announced Godzilla vs. Kong's untitled sequel is coming to theaters in 2024, as Variety reports. So far, little is known about the next installment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, but now that we have a release date, it shouldn’t be long to find out which new giant beast will face Earth’s two mightiest defenders.
MOVIES
IGN

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - Game Introduction Trailer

Watch the trailer for a deep dive into Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, including a look at the worlds, environments, new allies, characters, gameplay, and more you can expect from the upcoming game. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches on Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Kerrang

14 of the wildest moments from Outbreak Fest 2022

You need to sign away your safety with a personal injury waiver if you want to be allowed past the sound desk at Outbreak Fest 2022. With retrospect, that makes sense. Precious few events like this would have the unhinged audacity to move up into the sold-out 5,000 capacity mini-arena that is Bowlers Exhibition Centre and still insist on having all stages totally open without any kind of barrier. The team behind Outbreak, however, are clearly still so wholly immersed in the world of modern hardcore that they’ll do whatever it takes to stick to their roots, even as they open their doors to the kind of crowd they could’ve once only dreamed of.
FESTIVAL
Kerrang

WARGASM win the first-ever New Noise Award at the Kerrang! Awards 2022

Last Thursday, the Kerrang! Awards tore through London in a blur of rock'n'roll debauchery. Throughout the night we handed out three new awards: the Disruptor Award, the Grassroots Award and the New Noise Award presented by Dr. Martens, which shines a light on the new wave of incredible talent coming through the alt. scene right now.
MUSIC

