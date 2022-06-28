ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

16th Annual John Berling Memorial Golf Outing a Success

scsuhuskies.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLOUD, Minn. – For the 16th consecutive year, St. Cloud State Baseball alumni, families, friends and current players came together at Wapicada Golf Course in St. Cloud for the John...

scsuhuskies.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota resorts are booked solid this summer

ISLE, Minn. -- It seems a lot of people are skipping their flights and road tripping for their holiday weekend plans.Resorts across the area tell us they are packed with customers, something that hasn't happened in two years.Amanda Etienne and her son, Bronson Ditch, traveled from La Salle in southern Minnesota to spend a week with their family at Appeldoorn's Sunset Bay Resort on Lake Mille Lacs."After the COVID, yeah, this is the perfect, perfect place just to get away," Ditch said.Etienne noticed Tuesday it's a bit slower than previous summers, but she expects, correctly, that the resort will fill...
ISLE, MN
fox9.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Minnesota: list

(FOX 9) - After multiple cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firework celebrations returned last year and continue to grow in 2022. Below is a list of the largest Fourth of July celebrations across the state of Minnesota. Annadale: Fireworks will begin at dusk (around 10:00pm) on July 4th at...
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Pink Beach is a Must for your Road Trip This Summer

Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Power 96

Are These 8 Trails in Minnesota the Best for Hiking?

Let's just say that when Spring, Summer and Autumn roll around in Minnesota, we all want to get outside as much as possible. Yes, I do realize that many people love the Winters here in Minnesota too, but most of us like the change of seasons and getting outside to enjoy some more comfortable weather is a good thing.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Dolan
milwaukeemag.com

15 Reasons Why You Should Visit Wisconsin’s Driftless Area

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. SPARED THE LAST ROUND of ice age glaciers, the southwestern corner of Wisconsin is free from “drift” – the glacial debris that shaped the rest of the state’s landscape. Rather than hills and lakes, the Driftless Area is dominated by steep ridges and river valleys. Scenic roads wind through a tangle of verdant beauty, modest farms and small towns, making the Driftless a world unto itself to disappear into for a day or long weekend. There’s a lot to see and do, so here are some of the highlights to get you started.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#St Cloud State Baseball#Scsu
Hot 104.7

Popular South Dakota Coffee Shop To Open New Location

For most people, coffee is an essential part of their morning. It helps get their day started. There is one popular South Dakota coffee shop that is ready to fully caffeinate the people of Tea and soon a new city in the Sioux Empire. Zooks Coffee Bar is located just...
Hot 104.7

Two Popular Minnesota Lottery Games Have Huge Jackpots

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two of Minnesota’s most popular lottery games have huge jackpots. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is up to $365 million with a cash option of over $207 million after Monday’s drawing did not produce a winner. Last Saturday's Powerball drawing had a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. That prize is unclaimed as of Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota Lottery.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

20 Iconic Minnesota Locations: How Many Have You Visited? [GALLERY]

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited? I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer Announces 2022 Schedule

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Women's Soccer team is gearing up for the 2022 season, as their schedule for the upcoming fall season was announced on Wednesday. St. Cloud State will once again face some of the toughest competition in Division-II women's soccer thanks to a tough nonconference and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Competition (NSIC) schedule. The Huskies schedule will feature 17 total games, including 15 against NSIC opponents, nine of which will take place right at Husky Stadium. This year, fans will get right into the action with the season opener taking place at Husky Stadium, as the opening weekend features games against nonconference opponents Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech University on August 25 and 27, respectively.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Best City to Celebrate July 4th in Iowa?

What is up with Wallet Hub and this disrespectful list they have floating around the internet? They've put together a list of the best and worst places for the 4th of July celebrations. Are you noticing what I'm noticing on this map? There's not a single city/town in Iowa that cracked the top 100!
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Many Small Towns. These Could Be 13 Of The Best

Not that long ago, I wrote an article about a small town in Missouri that had been named one of the best in the nation to visit. That small town was called Ste. Genevieve and if you missed that article you can read it HERE. Now we know that the Show Me State has a lot of wonderful small towns. Could these be 13 of the best? Perhaps. It is up for debate. How many of these town have you been to? For the purpose of this list, the town must have a population of about 20,000 or less.

Comments / 0

Community Policy