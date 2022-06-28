ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barksdale Air Force Base, LA

New BLOS capability on the horizon for B-52s, first IRIS air demo complete

By 1st Lt. Lindsey Heflin, Justin Oakes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air Force has moved one step closer to equipping B-52s with a new beyond line-of-sight communication capability called IRIS. The 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., executed the first air demonstration utilizing the BLOS communication system paired with an Iridium Certus terminal on a B-52...

