Glen Allen, VA

Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen to host ‘Art Night’ grand opening July 14

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago

The Cultural Arts Center of Glen Allen will host a special Art Night on July 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., officials announced recently. The grand opening event will include four new exhibits by local and regional artists, along with a wine and cash bar, sculpture garden, and live music by “The End of The Day.”

Guests also will be able to meet with the artists behind the exhibitions. The four exhibits being displayed are:

  • “Dear Tala”
  • “Honoring & Loving Stella Blankenship”
  • “Kind of Blue”
  • “Love Letters Written From The Old Inky Pen That Is My Heart”

For details, visit www.artsglenallen.com.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

