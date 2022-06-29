ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma 2022 primary election results

Oklahoma voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for Senate, the House, the governor and other down-ballot seats. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET.

In the Republican primary, only registered Republicans were able to vote. In the Democratic primary, Democrats and independents were able to vote.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in a race with three or more candidates, run-off elections will be held on Aug. 23.

State Significance

Three of Oklahoma’s major statewide offices are on the ballot, including both Senate seats.

Sen. Jim Inhofe is retiring at the end of this year as 13 Republicans run in a crowded primary to fill his seat. Meanwhile, Sen. James Lankford is seeking reelection in 2022. Jackson Lahmeyer, a staunch election denier, is running against Lankford, criticizing him for voting to certify the 2020 elections. Lankford maintains a strong lead in this race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7v4F_0gObYpiB00
Sue Ogrocki/AP - PHOTO: People vote at an early voting location, June 23, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

In the Oklahoma governor’s race, Kevin Stitt received Donald Trump’s endorsement, which could be a key boost even as he has faced millions of dollars in attack ads.

In the Democratic primary, the state superintendent of public education, Joy Hofmeister, switched her voter registration from Republican hoping to beat Stitt in the general election.

Melvin Yocum
2d ago

Should be illegal to require your party affiliation. Vote Period, no one's business who you vote for

