Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. To quote the Grateful Dead, it’s been a “long, strange trip” for Spanky!. This little guy first came to the shelter as part of a hoarding case several years ago. He was adopted, but found himself back at the shelter when his family was no longer able to care for him. Spanky was well-loved but sheltered and somewhat indulged; for example, he was given hot dogs and leftovers, never dog food, and he was not used to being on a leash.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO