Portland, OR

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See Allah-Las and Tim Heidecker!

By Wm. Steven Humphrey
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please...

The Portland Mercury

What Is Wrong With America?!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. The only thing I hate more than a bad drum solo is a "good" bass solo, any fucking bass solo. fuck that shit. If you enjoy articles like this,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Why do you own a dog?

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I often see people angrily pulling and yanking their dogs by the leash (usually collar, instead of more humane harness) — and often with dogs that are obviously elderly or physically impaired. Is caring for an animal and providing them a few brief moments outside such an ungodly chore for you? People who are cruel to their pets should rot in hell forever. You such as humans.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Portland Moves to Restrict Expansion of Fossil Fuel Infrastructure—Yet Again

After six years of opposition from the fossil fuel industry and local business groups, Portland is introducing a third iteration of a policy to restrict the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure in the city. While environmental advocates praised city leaders for their tenacity developing the ordinance, they believe additional loopholes need to be closed.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Political subterfuge

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. All of these hot button topics, all of them. Are set up on purpose to distract us from the one issue that has the potential to actually shift the power dynamic in this country. The electoral college. We change that, and everything changes. It’s the only cause worth fighting for because at this particular point, things are so fucked that we don’t have time to waste fighting for causes that don’t have huge, broad, foundation shaking consequences. Stop being emotionally manipulated and wake up to this simple truth. There is hope, they just don’t want you to see it. Can we not just get it together in the name of logic? Please? Racial justice matters. Reproductive rights matter. But the electoral college needs to die before anything else. This is the only cause that will open up the playing field to something other than a 2 party system. Our system of government needs to change. This is the only cause I’m willing to fight for anymore.
PORTLAND, OR
Tim Heidecker
The Portland Mercury

Audit Finds Accountability and Diversity Lacking in Portland Fire Bureau

Portland's Fire Bureau has an "incoherent" accountability system, according to a report published by the city auditor's office Wednesday. From skipping workplace anti-discrimination trainings to managers doling out inconsistent discipline to employees, the audit found unreliable oversight mechanisms in place for one of the city's top first response departments. These faults are particularly harmful for Fire Bureau staff who are not white men (nearly 80 percent of the bureau's 700 staffers are white men).
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Portland Remains Out of Compliance With DOJ Settlement

It's been 16 months since the city of Portland first fell out of compliance with the settlement agreement it made with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding police use-of-force against people with a mental illness. Yet, the city is still a long way from again meeting the requirements laid out in the initial 2014 agreement, according to a report filed by DOJ attorneys Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR

