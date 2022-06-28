Boston 72 and Public Journal for Monday, June 27, 2022

Investigation Update: At about 6:45 PM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit arrested Pierre Valbrun, 20, of Roxbury and Jonathan Thebaud 32, of Brockton. Both suspects were wanted on warrants issued from Suffolk Superior Court for: Murder and Accessory After the Fact. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court tomorrow morning.
At about 6:13 PM on Wednesday June 29, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force (YVSF) arrested Michael Goncalves, 31, of Randolph, MA, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Christopher Street in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle that was being operated by the suspect after observing a traffic infraction when they observed the operator and a passenger moving around the cabin as the officers approached. Upon reaching the driver’s side window, the officers observed what appeared to be a small black firearm in plain sight inside the vehicle. The officers removed both parties without incident and then determined that the small firearm was a replica. As the officers continued their investigation, they recovered a loaded .45 caliber Cobra handgun from inside the vehicle at which time the suspect was placed in custody without incident. The passenger was identified and released following the conclusion of the officer’s investigation on scene.
At about 7:25 PM, on Monday, June 27, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), made an onsite drug arrest of Joshua Erlandson, 33, of Plymouth, while in the area of 566 Dorchester Avenue. After receiving complaints from the community about drug distribution in the area, officers set up...
At about 5:26 PM on Sunday June 26, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a call for a fight in the area of 10 Roxbury Street in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening lacerating to his neck. The victim was immediately transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Officers learned that the victim had been operating a teal-colored moped when he was involved in an altercation with a male suspect, later identified as Timothy Brown, 40, of Quincy. During this incident, the suspect slashed the victim with a bladed weapon before fleeing the area on the scooter that the victim had been riding.
