Boston 72 and Public Journal for Monday, June 27, 2022

At about 6:13 PM on Wednesday June 29, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force (YVSF) arrested Michael Goncalves, 31, of Randolph, MA, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Christopher Street in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle that was being operated by the suspect after observing a traffic infraction when they observed the operator and a passenger moving around the cabin as the officers approached. Upon reaching the driver’s side window, the officers observed what appeared to be a small black firearm in plain sight inside the vehicle. The officers removed both parties without incident and then determined that the small firearm was a replica. As the officers continued their investigation, they recovered a loaded .45 caliber Cobra handgun from inside the vehicle at which time the suspect was placed in custody without incident. The passenger was identified and released following the conclusion of the officer’s investigation on scene.

RANDOLPH, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO