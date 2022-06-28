The Dogs Days of Summer Are Back!

Montclair, NJ – As Pride Month comes to a close, Montclair Police Department recognizes LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer Glenda Rivera. Officer Rivera has been a member of the department for 19 years. She has served as a Community Police Officer, Juvenile Detective, and is currently assigned to Patrol. She was recently recognized by the New Jersey Women In Law Enforcement, receiving the “Benefactor’s Award.” Additionally, she participated in the 30th Annual NJ Pride Parade. Officer Rivera regularly participates in meetings/events across the state binging greater awareness to LGBTQ+ issues and concerns. Montclair Police is proud of the work she is doing, and take great PRIDE in calling her our own.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO