Bloomfield, NJ

The Dogs Days of Summer Are Back!

By Liz George
baristanet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBook your appointment now — the Dog Days of Summer are back! Portraits by Michael Stahl is once...



baristanet.com

Weekend Family Fun: State Fair, Waldo, Parade and More

Happy Independence Day Weekend! Who’s ready for some fun? We’ve rounded up some things to do the whole family can enjoy. Check ‘em out!. It wouldn’t be Independence Day without fireworks! Find out where you can catch them in this post. Montclair will celebrate the 4th...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Police Recognizes LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer Glenda Rivera

Montclair, NJ – As Pride Month comes to a close, Montclair Police Department recognizes LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer Glenda Rivera. Officer Rivera has been a member of the department for 19 years. She has served as a Community Police Officer, Juvenile Detective, and is currently assigned to Patrol. She was recently recognized by the New Jersey Women In Law Enforcement, receiving the “Benefactor’s Award.” Additionally, she participated in the 30th Annual NJ Pride Parade. Officer Rivera regularly participates in meetings/events across the state binging greater awareness to LGBTQ+ issues and concerns. Montclair Police is proud of the work she is doing, and take great PRIDE in calling her our own.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

MontClairVoyant: Independence for Women Yanked Prior to Independence Day

With our town’s Independence Day parade next Monday, do you even feel like celebrating when women now have little independence over their bodies after the far-right Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling on abortion?. Sincerely,. ‘Abomination’ Contains the Word ‘Nation’. The rogue Court’s radical ruling was appalling...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

